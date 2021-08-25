The Addams Family opens at Weathervane Theatre

WHITEFIELD — The Weathervane Theatre is proud to present “The Addams Family,” the comic feast that embraces the wackiness in every family. This new musical comedy based on the classic macabre comic strip family runs in alternating repertory through Sept. 3.
In the creepy and kooky world of the Addams family, happy is sad and pain is joy — until daughter Wednesday falls in love. The Addams family’s strong connection is put to the test when Wednesday’s new boyfriend and his parents come to dinner, hurling Gomez, Morticia, Wednesday, Pugsley, Uncle Fester, Grandmama and Lurch headlong into a fateful night that will change the family forever. America’s darkest family comes to life in this original musical comedy about love, family, honesty and coming of age.
“I hope audiences have fun,’’ said Taryn Herman, director and choreographer for “The Addams Family.” “I hope they get a message of being your true self with complete confidence and no hesitation; that family is important and comes in all shapes and sizes.”
Owner and director of MusicalArts LLC, a music and dance studio in Exeter, Herman returns for her ninth season at the Weathervane and has taken on numerous duties at the Weathervane over the years. Most recently she choreographed “The Drowsy Chaperone” and “Bright Star” and was a co-director of this year’s Weathervane theater camp — Camp Windsock.
Performed to in-person audiences only, audiences are currently capped at 48 percent and socially distanced throughout the theater. The theater has a new HVAC/Air Purification System that filters the air and provides heat and air conditioning. Masks are required for unvaccinated patrons and complimentary masks are available on-premises.
“The Addams Family” runs in alternating repertory through Sept. 3. Weathervane’s 56th summer season runs June 26 – Sept. 4 with 7:30 p.m. performances Monday — Saturday and additional 2 p.m. performances on Thursdays and Saturdays. Additional summer productions still playing include “Disaster!,” “Kinky Boots,” and “Amadeus.” Single tickets, dinner-and-a-show packages, and ticket subscriptions are now available at weathervanenh.org. Tickets start at $34.
The Weathervane Box Office is open by phone (603) 837-9322, email boxoffice@weahervanenh.org, and in-person Monday—Saturday. Hours are Monday-Wednesday and Friday are 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.-8 p.m. Hours Thursday and Saturday are 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Tickets can be purchased 24/7 on Weathervane’s website.
