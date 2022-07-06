The members of É.T.É are (from left) fiddler Elisabeth Moquin, bouzouki player Thierry Clouette and cello player Elisabeth Giroux. É.T.É will perform at the GreatNorth Woods Center for the Arts on July 16. (COURTESY PHOTO)
COLUMBIA — The group É.T.É (for Elisabeth, Thierry, Elisabeth) will be bringing Quebec and Acadian music to the Great North Woods Center for the Arts on Saturday, July 16, at 7 p.m.
Thierry Clouette will be familiar to those who attended the December 2021 Coig Celtic Christmas show, when Thierry joined the popular group onstage at the GNWCA.
The three musicians are fiddler Elisabeth Moquin, cello player Elisabeth Giroux, and bouzouki player Thierry Clouette. The trio offers daring and refined arrangements of pieces from the traditional Quebec and Acadian repertoire, as well as original compositions.
During the show, É.T.É’s voices intertwine through impossible love songs, where the impressive playing of the violin, the Irish bouzouki and the cello is breathtaking and where the complicity of the performers with boundless energy touches the souls of listeners.
Originally from Saint-Majorique-de-Grantham, where she had her first contact with traditional arts, Elisabeth Moquin is now a violin graduate in the traditional music program at Cégep de Joliette. She says that it is a beautiful journey that has enriched her both professionally and personally. Co-founder of the group É.T.É, this young musician, with her dynamism, her interpersonal skills and her ease on stage will captivate audiences. The jig is also an integral part of her passions.
Elisabeth Giroux graduated from the Montreal Conservatory of Music in cello. As soon as she finished her studies, she took part in the world tour of the show Amjad with the dance company La La La Human Steps.
She also worked with Angèle Dubeau and La Pietà during the 2010-11 season. Elisabeth plays regularly as a supernumerary with the Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean Symphony Orchestra in addition to dedicating herself to her creative projects and to teaching. She has participated in the recording of more than 20 albums with different projects and artists since her debut.
Thierry Clouette is a multi-instrumentalist holder of a bachelor’s degree in musicology at the University of Montreal and a graduate of the traditional music program of the Cégep de Joliette in Irish bouzouki. He has been working with the trio É.T.É since its formation in 2015.
The show is sponsored by Rachel O/Meara and Jamie Sayen. Tickets are $20 per person and available online at gnwca.org or at the door on the night of the show. For more information, call (603) 246-8998.
