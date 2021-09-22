She Loves Me to close Weathervane’s 56th season

WHITEFIELD — Weathervane Theatre will close out its 56th season with the charming jewel box musical comedy "She Loves Me."
Based on Miklos Laszlo’s play "Parfumerie," the same source material as the hit Tom Hanks/Meg Ryan film "You’ve Got Mail," "She Loves Me" runs in alternating repertory Sept. 21 to Oct. 10.
Directing and choreographing this musical theater classic is Broadway and Weathervane alum Amiee Turner. Turner’s previous Weathervane credits include "Chicago," "The Foreigner," "Six Dance Lessons in Six Weeks," and "The World Goes ‘Round." "She Loves Me" marks Turner’s fourth consecutive season with the Weathervane.
“I’m always excited to return to the North Country and be a part of the Weathervane tradition,” said Turner. “'She Loves Me' is a show that is truly an ensemble piece with so many fun characters; to me, it adds to the joy of the show. I think that makes it more fun to direct and more fun for the audience.”
Considered one of the most charming musicals ever written, "She Loves Me" is a scented case of mistaken identity about a pair of pen pals who love each other on paper and hate each other in person ... or so they think. First presented on Broadway in 1963, this award-winning piece (Critics Circle Award — Best Musical) has been twice revived on Broadway, most recently in 2016 starring Jane Krakowski (“30 Rock”) and Zachary Levi (“Chuck,” Shazam). "She Loves Me" is special to the Weathervane as the 1993 revival starred Weathervane alum and Tony nominee Judy Kuhn and even broke Weathervane co-founder Gibbs Murray out of his “I hate musicals” phase.
“I was kind of “off” musical theater in my 20s until I took my mother to see it on her visit to New York in the 1960s,” said Murray. “She Loves Me is one of my most favorite musicals; it’s radiant, heartwarming and I think with this beautifully written score, this musical is probably among the top 10 or so of musical theater buffs’ lists of true classics.”
Performed to in-person audiences only, audiences are currently capped at 48 percent and socially distanced throughout the theater. The theater has a new HVAC/Air Purification System that filters the air and provides heat and air conditioning. Masks are required for unvaccinated patrons and complimentary masks are available on-premises.
"She Loves Me" runs in alternating repertory Sept. 21 – Oct. 10 as part of its second fall season. Weathervane’s fall season opened Sept. 7 and runs through Oct. 10 with 7 p.m. performances Tuesday-Saturday and 2 p.m. performances on Saturday and Sunday.
Additional fall productions include "Pippin," "The Mountaintop" and "Always ... Patsy Cline." Tickets range from $26-$39. Single tickets, dinner-and-a-show packages, and ticket subscriptions are now available at weathervanenh.org.
The Weathervane Box Office is open by phone (603) 837-9322, email (boxoffice@weahervanenh.org), and in-person Tuesday-Sunday. Hours Tuesday-Friday are 1 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Hours on Saturday are 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m. and 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets can be purchased 24/7 on Weathervane’s website.
