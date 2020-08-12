BERLIN — The Androscoggin Valley Chamber of Commerce is officially declaring Saturday, Aug. 15 as "Paddle Day 2020" (not to be confused with Paddlemania).
This is just a day to get up and get out on the Androscoggin River with a kayak, canoe, tube, paddleboard or whatever floats.
The suggested start is Nansen Wayside and the end/pullout can be at either the Rotary Park or Horne Field boat landing.
Starting at 10 a.m., the first 40 paddlers that either start at Wayside, or stop by Wayside in their watercraft if you start higher up, will get a free Paddle Day bandana — while they last.
For more information call the chamber office at (603) 752-6060.
