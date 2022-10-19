Cherry Pond at Pondicherry National Wildlife Refuge. Tin Mountain Concervation Center’s upcoming field trip to Pondicherry will include a walk on the Presidential Rail Trail visit and the group will visit the historic Stanley Slide Brook, Cherry, and Little Cherry Ponds. (ED PARSONS PHOTO)
JEFFERSON — Tin Mountain Conservation Center will lead a field program at the Pondicherry National Wildlife Refuge on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. focusing on eastern larch.
Whether you call it larch, tamarack, hackmatack or Larix laricina, the eastern larch is the only native deciduous conifer (needle leaved trees that lose their needles in the fall) in New Hampshire.
Larch breaks all the rules. It is a conifer but not evergreen. It is considered a softwood, but the wood is hard. It has two distinct needle patterns on the same twig. It has a firewood heat value equal to or superior to many hardwoods. It grows best on moist, well-drained, upland soils but is usually found in swamps.
Participants in the field program will learn about the natural and cultural history of larch trees on a 5-mile scenic walk over easy terrain at the Pondicherry National Wildlife Refuge.
October is the peak time to see the larch trees with a beautiful golden color. Participants can also expect to also see and hear migrating waterfowl, late flowering plants and maybe a moose. Bring binoculars, camera, water, lunch and be sure to dress for the weather.
Much of the walk will be on the Presidential Rail Trail visit and the group will visit the historic Stanley Slide Brook, Cherry, and Little Cherry Ponds.
The program is free for members; $15 per person or $25 per household for non-members. Register at tinmountain.org or call (603) 447-6991. Advance registration is required.
Tin Mountain Conservation Center, headquartered in Albany, is a non-profit providing education programs for school children, adults, and families that foster greater awareness and understanding of the natural environment. Since 1980, the Center has offered hands-on programs in the schools, at summer camps, and within communities throughout northern New Hampshire and western Maine.
The field program is sponsored in part by the Neil and Louise Tillotson Fund at the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation and the Glen House Hotel.
