5ce82320328d8.image.jpg

Cherry Pond at Pondicherry National Wildlife Refuge. Tin Mountain Concervation Center’s upcoming field trip to Pondicherry will include a walk on the Presidential Rail Trail visit and the group will visit the historic Stanley Slide Brook, Cherry, and Little Cherry Ponds. (ED PARSONS PHOTO)

JEFFERSON — Tin Mountain Conservation Center will lead a field program at the Pondicherry National Wildlife Refuge on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. focusing on eastern larch.

Whether you call it larch, tamarack, hackmatack or Larix laricina, the eastern larch is the only native deciduous conifer (needle leaved trees that lose their needles in the fall) in New Hampshire.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.