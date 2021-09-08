“Pippin” kicks off the Weathervane Theatre’s fall season

WHITEFIELD — The Weathervane Theatre kicked second fall season with the Weathervane premiere of “Pippin.” This classic Stephen Schwartz musical opened Tuesday, Sept. 7, and runs in alternating repertory through Oct. 9.
With an infectiously unforgettable score (“Magic to Do,” “Corner of the Sky”) from Oscar and Grammy winner Stephen Schwartz ("Wicked," "Godspell"), "Pippin" is the story of one young man’s journey to be extraordinary. A bold and timely reimagining of this Broadway favorite that will take audiences on a thrilling journey of war, love, and other simple joys. "Pippin" is the winner of four 2013 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival.
A musical known for its malleability to be set anywhere at any time, this production of "Pippin" will be set in the modern day. It is directed by Weathervane Producing Artistic Director Ethan Paulini.
“There are so many reasons why 2021 was the right season to produce this classic musical, the least of which was the opportunity to present the Weathervane premiere,” said Paulini. “The parallels that exist in “Pippin” allow us as a creative team and cast to explore this incredible piece through a modern lens while not having to change a word of the text. I know the results will be thrilling, provocative and entertaining.”
Complementing this new concept is choreography from Tuan Malinowski featuring dances from 2000–2021. Making their Weathervane choreographic debut, Malinowski’s credits include New York Theatre Barn, Pittsburgh CLO, TheatreWorks USA, and Atlantic Theater Company.
The cast for “Pippin” features Jorge Donoso (Pippin), Jewell Noel (Leading Player), Robert H. Fowler (Charles), Marisa Kirby (Fastrada), Ira Kramer (Lewis), and Alaina Mills (Catherine). Violet Strevig and Freya Wheeler will alternate the role of Theo. Rounding out the cast as the Players are Nicholas Cooper, Rendell DeBose, Grace Livingston Kramer, Sunayna “Sunny” Smith, and Eduardo Uribe.
Performed to in-person audiences, audiences are currently capped at 48 percent and socially distanced throughout the theater. The theater has a new HVAC/Air Purification System that filters the air and provides heat and air conditioning. Masks are required for unvaccinated patrons and complimentary masks are available on-premises. “Pippin” is also available to view virtually.
Weathervane’s fall season runs Sept. 7-Oct. 10 with 7 p.m. performances Tuesday to Saturday and additional 2 p.m. performances on Saturdays and Sundays. Additional fall productions include "The Mountaintop," "She Loves Me," and Alaina Mills in "Always ... Patsy" Cline. Single tickets, dinner-and-a-show packages, and ticket subscriptions are now available at weathervanenh.org. Livestream tickets start at $24.50 and in-person tickets start at $33. Discount tickets and packages for the fall season are available Sept. 1-6 with promo code fall56.j
The Weathervane Box Office is open by phone (603) 837-9322, email (boxoffice@weahervanenh.org), and in-person Tuesday to Sunday. The hours Tuesday-Friday are 1-7:30 p.m. Hours on Saturday are 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m. and 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets can be purchased 24/7 on Weathervane’s website.
Weathervane can be found on Facebook at /weathervanetheatre and all other social media platforms @weathervanenh.
