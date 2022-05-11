Jean and Bill Scolere display two photographs to be displayed in the upcoming “Focus our Attention” Pho- tography show to be held at the medallion Opera house from June 5 through Aug. 27. (COURTESY PHOTO)
GORHAM — After the public acclaim of the Local Artist art exhibition held at the Medallion Opera House last autumn, The Opera House Gallery Committee is announcing a new photography exhibition this summer.
The exhibit, titled “Focus Our Attention” will run from June 5-Aug. 27 at the Opera House theater at 20 Park St. in Gorham.
Showing in the exhibition is open to all regional photographers both professional and amateurs.
The theme is photographs that will grab the observer’s eye.
Photographers will be able to show from one to four pieces depending on the amount of space available. All works must be originals.
The first night of the exhibition will be held June 3 from 4-6 p.m. The final night of the exhibition and final pick-up of displayed photos will be held Aug. 27 from 4-6 p.m.
More information such as submission forms, dates, times of delivery, opening and pick-up times can be found by going online to medallionoperahouse.org. Click on "Downloadable Forms" for the photography exhibit. Contact Bill Scolere at (603) 466-5108 or Paul Robitaille at (603) 466-2655 for more information.
The town of Gorham will not be responsible for any loss, damage, or theft from any cause, regardless of fault. Submitting artwork indicates agreement to these terms by the photographer.
