If the local Gorham Players production of "Standardized Testing: The Musical" at The Medallion Opera House this weekend (see related story) whets your appetite for live theater and your looking for more, a little traveling could bring you big rewards with productions of old and new musicals and comedies being staged in northern New Hampshire this month.
In the Mount Washington Valley, two theater companies have upcoming productions.
Arts in Motion Theater Co. in Conway will present the musical “Little Women” for the next two weekends, Jan. 13-22.
Based on Louisa May Alcott's life, “Little Women” follows the adventures of sisters, Jo, Meg, Beth and Amy March.
Jo is trying to sell her stories for publication, but the publishers are not interested. Her friend, Professor Bhaer, tells her that she has to do better and write more from herself. Begrudgingly taking this advice, Jo weaves the story of herself and her sisters and their experience growing up in Civil War America.
The story was turned into a musical that played on Broadway in 2005, with book by Allan Knee, lyrics by Mindi Dickstein and music by Jason Howland.
“Little Women” embodies the complete theatrical experience, guaranteeing a night filled with laughter, tears and a lifting of the spirit.
Arts in Motion’s performance is directed by Mary Bastoni, with music direction by John Waldie, costuming by Patty Hibbert and choreography by Aimee Frechette.
The cast includes Rosa Tepe as Meg March, Emily Bartley as Jo March, Molly Scott as Beth March, Ava Frechette as Amy March, Jennifer Bradeen as Marmee March, Rachel Sarracco as Aunt March, Arkie Baptista as Professor Bhaer, Craig Holden as Mr. Laurence, Will McPherson as Mr. Laurence, Will McPherson as Laurie Laurence and Isaac Martel as Mr. John Brooke.
The production features a full orchestra.
Bastoni has a masters degree in vocal performance from the University of Southern Maine and has performed in professional theater, opera and as a soloist. as well as directing and musical directing theatrical productions.
Arts in Motion Theater Co. is a community theater group based in Conway that aims to promote the arts; provide quality theatrical experiences for audience and participants and allow for education, personal growth, achievement and enhancement of self-esteem through theater arts. In addition to regular productions, the theater company is home to the Young Producers Guild for young adults, as well as workshops and theater camp programs.
Performances of "Little Women" are Fridays, Jan. 13 and 20 at 7 p.m.; Saturdays, 14 at 21 at 2 and 7 p.m.; Sundays, Jan. 15 at 4 p.m. and Jan. 22 at 2 p.m.
For tickets and more information, go to artsinmotiontheater.com.
Becky Shaw at M&D
Also in Conway, M&D Playhouse in North Conway Village, is brining “Becky Shaw,” to the stage Jan. 19-29, with performances Thursdays through Sundays.
The production is directed by Eric Jordan.
In Gina Gionfriddo’s a comedy of bad manners, a newlywed couple fixes up two romantically challenged friends: wife’s best friend, meet husband’s sexy and strange new co-worker. When an evening calculated to bring happiness takes a dark turn, crisis and comedy ensue in this wickedly funny play that asks what we owe the people we love and the strangers who land on our doorstep.
"Becky Shaw" is the first performance of the year for M&D which is celebrating its 23rd season of live, year-round comedy, drama and musical productions. M&D offers accessible theatre to all with low to no-cost ticket options.
Performances are Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3:30 p.m. at at the Eastern Slope Inn Playhouse, 2760 White Mountain Highway, North Conway. For tickets or more information, go to mdplayhouse.com.
Educational Theatre Collaborative to Perform Guys and Dolls
PLYMOUTH — The Educational Theatre Collaborative at Plymouth State University will perform the musical comedy Guys and Dolls at The Flying Monkey Movie House and Performance Center at 39 Main St. in Plymouth, on Wednesday, Jan. 18 through Sunday, Jan. 22.
"ETC is an opportunity for talented community members to work together to produce a quality musical theatre production in the cold winter month of January,” said Trish Lindberg, Ph.D., producing artistic director of the Educational Theatre Collaborative. “Working with New York City and local theatre, music and dance professionals, ETC seeks to bring all ages together to make magic. We are very grateful to PSU for their support and to Alex Ray and the entire Common Man Family for their support and generosity."
ETC performers come from all over central New Hampshire, including the greater Plymouth area.
Showtimes are Jan. 18-21 at 7 p.m. and Jan. 21 and 22 at 2 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase online at flyingmonkeynh.com.
Based on the book by Lo Swerling and Abe Burrows, “Guys and Dolls” is a fast-moving musical fable with a cast of lively and iconic characters. With locations ranging from Times Square in New York City to Havana, Cuba, a young man with a love for gambling must choose between money and the woman of his dreams. This celebrated musical will capture the hearts of many with its many contagious songs, including “Sit Down You’re Rockin’ the Boat” and “Luck Be A Lady.”
The Educational Theatre Collaborative is a collaborative venture of Plymouth State University and is co-sponsored by the Common Man Family of Restaurants. It has been recognized for bringing people together in a caring and nurturing environment to create the magic of musical theatre for all ages for over 25 years.
To learn more about the Educational Theatre Collaborative, go to campus.plymouth.edu/etc.
