BERLIN — The White Mountains Community College will host the upcoming North Country Young Writers’ Festival on Friday and Saturday, May 14 to 15.
The festival is a a youth-focused, youth-driven event, from the logo (designed by a student from Gorham) to the festival workshops in creative writing (taught by college and graduate students) to the panels of readers (including New Hampshire’s Youth Poet Laureates and Poetry Ambassadors).
Hosted virtually this year by WMCC, this free festival is designed for seventh to 12th grade students with a casual interest in creative writing and also for those who are considering writing as their college major or profession.
There will be seven workshops on a range of topics including poetry, screenplays, short stories and flash nonfiction, a lively Submit-a-thon, readings with published authors, and a chance to meet the state’s youth poet laureates (and learn how to become one), fun writing games with prizes, a marathon poem written over 48 hours, and the opportunity to join the editorial board of a new North Country student literary magazine.
This festival will be a memorable experience.
Meet the high school students who dared to step on stage and memorize poems for Poetry Out Loud. Meet a Hollywood screenwriter who happens to live in Berlin. Attend a reading by Brigid Kemmerer, New York Times bestselling Young Adult author.
For the state’s teachers, we have a special opportunity, a Saturday workshop delivered by Penny Kittle, “Teaching Poetry to Transform Thinking About Writing.”
Find the festival schedule at wmcc.edu/north-country-young-writers-festival/, and registration form at wmcc.edu/north-country-young-writers-festival-2. Registration closes on Wednesday, May 12.
Sign up for as many festival events as you want. To become involved with the festival or if you have questions, email NCYWFestival@gmail.com.
