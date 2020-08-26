GORHAM — The opening of the new alternate ATV route has been delayed and is now expected to open next Wednesday, Sept. 2.
Chris Gamache, head of the N.H. Bureau of Trails, said there have been a few delays, pushing the opening of the trail back few days.
A ribbon cutting is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 2 at the trailhead entrance in Gorham. The trailhead is located on Rt. 16 just after the trestle as you leave Gorham heading north.
He said crews are working on the trail through Pike Industries property this week but signage, gates and other items will not be completed until next week. He said the Route 16 parking lot by the Eastern Depot Restaurant is now open.
When open, the new trail is designed to provide access to Main Street businesses while relieving pressure on the state-owned trailhead and parking lot on Route 2.
The Route 2 trailhead is in a residential neighborhood and has resulted in complaints and even a lawsuit over noise and dust.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.