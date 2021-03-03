WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), a senior member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced with U.S. Sen.Maggie Hassan (D-NH) and Reps. Annie Kuster (D-NH) and Chris Pappas (D-NH) that New Hampshire will receive over $8.75 million to support wildlife and sport fish restoration, as well as vulnerable species conservation, through the US Fish and Wildlife Service. The funding will help state wildlife agencies pursue conservation projects and programs, including support for hunting and fishing education, fish and wildlife management, scientific research, habitat restoration and protection and more.
Specifically, the funding was awarded to New Hampshire state wildlife agencies from the following:
· $4,142,606 through the Dingell-Johnson Sport Fish Restoration Act
· $4,106,221 through the Pittman-Robertson Wildlife Restoration Act
· $554,960 through the State Wildlife Grant (SWG) Program
“I’m proud to welcome over $8 million to support fish and wildlife conservation efforts in the Granite State and more than a half a million in additional funding for vulnerable species. Our communities take pride in our breathtaking outdoor spaces, which are home to precious wildlife and also boost our tourism and recreation economies,” said Shaheen. “I’m glad to see this critical funding strengthen our conservation programs, improve hunting and fishing education and advance scientific research – especially as our habitats brace for the intensifying impacts of climate change. I’ll continue to fight for congressional action to preserve our environment and public lands.”
“Amid a public health crisis that has made all of us a little more appreciative of the outdoors and outdoor recreation, I am pleased to announce this significant funding to help New Hampshire conserve its precious wildlife and natural resources,” said Hassan. “Investments in conservation efforts will help ensure that future generations can continue to enjoy all that New Hampshire has to offer, while also strengthening our state’s thriving outdoor recreation industry. I will continue working with the rest of the New Hampshire Congressional Delegation to secure additional resources to help preserve our outdoor spaces, which are essential to our state’s high quality of life.”
“New Hampshire is home to some of the most beautiful land in the country, and we have a responsibility to protect it,” said Kuster. "This U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service funding, generated in partnership with the hunting and angling industry, will support critical conservation efforts in New Hampshire, as well as bolster our state’s investment in wild life restoration projects. I will continue working in Congress to preserve the environment in New Hampshire and across the country for generations to come.”
Rooted in the Pittman–Robertson Act of 1937, the Dingell–Johnson Act of 1950 and the Wallop–Breaux Amendment of 1984, the Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration program establishes a conservation partnership among state wildlife agencies, the outdoor industry and the Service. When hunters, anglers and boaters purchase equipment and fuel, the manufacturers, producers and importers of those goods pay into the Wildlife Restoration, Sport Fish Restoration and Boating trust funds. These funds are distributed by the Service to ensure wildlife agencies in all states, commonwealths and territories receive support.
