NORTH WOODSTOCK — A winter wonderland in New Hampshire will return this season with new features designed with safety in mind.
Ice Castles will offer New England families the same fun experience this year with ice slides, crawl spaces, caves and fountains illuminated at night but the design will be enhanced and slightly different.
"We are thrilled to welcome families back to Ice Castles this winter," CEO Kyle Standifird said, "The safety of our guests and staff has always been our top priority, and the new features and guidelines we have in place this season are designed to create a safe and magical environment for everyone."
Ice Castles will operate at a reduced capacity this season to promote social distancing. All tunnels and crawl spaces will be clearly marked as one-way features to limit face-to-face exposure with other guests. In accordance with New Hampshire mandates, all staff and guests will be required to wear a mask or face covering.
Additionally, Ice Castles in New Hampshire will be introducing new features including a quarter-mile-long winter light walk in the forest and a sledding hill to enhance the experience while encouraging physical distance among guests.
If weather permits, ice artisans will begin growing and harvesting up to 10,000 icicles each day beginning in late-November to construct the frozen attraction. The winter playground is projected to open in early January 2021.
