Mike Gagne has been performing locally for decades with the groups Central Station and Level 10.  The local classic rock group Straightaway will be performing at the benefit dance for Gagne on Nov. 19. (COURTESY PHOTO)

BERLIN — On Saturday, Nov. 19, The White Mountain Chalet will host a benefit dance for Mike Gagne.

Gagne was diagnosed with a cancerous brain tumor in late May and has been undergoing extensive treatments that require frequent long-distance trips.

