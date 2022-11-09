Mike Gagne has been performing locally for decades with the groups Central Station and Level 10. The local classic rock group Straightaway will be performing at the benefit dance for Gagne on Nov. 19. (COURTESY PHOTO)
BERLIN — On Saturday, Nov. 19, The White Mountain Chalet will host a benefit dance for Mike Gagne.
Gagne was diagnosed with a cancerous brain tumor in late May and has been undergoing extensive treatments that require frequent long-distance trips.
Gagne is well known in the community. His musical talents have been on display for decades with the musical groups Central Station and Level 10.
Gagne retired in 2020 after many years as part of the paper mill security team and later as a UPS driver. In the 1990s, he was the staff coordinator at the Notre Dame Arena.
Advance ticket sales can be purchased at Bob’s Variety on Hillside Avenue in Berlin.
The suggested admission is $10 per person or $12 at the door.
There will be a cocktail hour with appetizers from 7 to 8 p.m. A 50/50 drawing will also be held.
The local classic rock group Straightaway will be providing the entertainment from 8 p.m. to midnight.
The White Mountain Chalet and Straightaway are looking forward to seeing many friends and family at this event on Nov. 19 to help Mike and his family defray the financial burden and provide moral support with his ongoing battle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.