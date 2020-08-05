Chamber Players to present Tango Pianist Pablo Ziegler in last of free Concerts

FRANCONIA — World famous tango pianist, composer and Grammy Award winner Pablo Ziegler will join the North Country Chamber Players for the final weekend of the White Mountains Summer Music Festival.
The concerts will take place on Saturday, Aug. 8, at 5 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 9, at 4 p.m. Both free concerts will be held at the Dow Pavilion in Franconia. Please visit northcountrychamberplayers.org for the required online registration and safety information.
Pablo Ziegler is the most important figure in today's Argentine "Nuevo Tango," the vibrant musical hybrid of traditional tango and American jazz. He received the 60th Grammy Award for Best Latin Jazz Album in 2018 and regularly tours the world as a soloist and with his quartet and trio.
Astor Piazzolla, the late Argentine composer and bandoneon player (1921-1992), earned an international reputation when he took the tango, the home-grown music of Buenos Aires' bordellos, and revitalized it by breaking all of its accepted rules. The new style tended toward concert music rather than traditional dance music. Ziegler was Astor Piazzolla's pianist for over 10 years, during which time he toured internationally and made numerous recordings with the famous quintet.
This concert program will include works by Pablo Ziegler, Astor Piazzolla, Carlos Gardel, tango's most famous singer, and Juan Carlos Cobian, bandleader and composer.
Both the Saturday and Sunday concerts are free. Those planning to attend must register in advance at northcountrychamberplayers.org and remember to bring the tickets to the performance.
