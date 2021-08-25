Celebrate the 30th North Country Moose Festival this weekend

COLEBROOK AND CANAAN, Vt. — Celebrate all things Moose at the 30th annual North Country Moose Festival in downtown Colebrook. Held annually the weekend before Labor Day, this year’s festival runs from Friday, Aug. 27, from 3-8 p.m. in Colebrook, and Saturday, from 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
This year’s festivities open with fireworks on Friday night in Colebrook. Festival events include a moose calling contest, moose chili, live music, artisan and craft vendors, as well as family favorites like horse and wagon rides, a dog show, and maple syrup tasting contest — not to mention the classic car show. Helicopter rides are available both Friday and Saturday for $30 per person.
You can even soak your feet in the Mohawk River. And don’t forget to head down the road to Dixville Notch State Park, where you might spot a moose of your own. Then on Saturday, head over the border to Canaan, Vt., for a down-home country fair at Recreation Park.
