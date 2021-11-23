Canadian Group Coig to bring Cape Breton Christmas to Great North Woods Center for the Arts

COLUMBIA — A Cape Breton Christmas returns to the North Country on Monday, Dec. 13, with the Cape Breton band Coig, featuring the music, stories and traditions of the Cape Breton region of Nova Scotia during the holiday season.
This annual concert (which was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic) will again be hosted by the Great North Woods Center for the Arts at the Art Center in Columbia, starting at 7 p.m.
“We are excited to finally see some of our Canadian musician friends returning live, in concert at our facility,” said GNWCA President Charlie Jordan. “With travel between our two countries completely shut down since March of 2020, we have missed seeing some of our favorite bands performing locally.”
The band includes Darren McMullen on guitar, mandolin, mandola, banjo, bouzouki, whistles, flute and vocals; Rachel Davis on fiddle, viola and vocals; and Chrissy Crowley on fiddle. The band is also accompanied by guitarist Thierry Clouette of Montreal. Pianist Jason Roach has been taking a hiatus from touring.
Coig has been brought to the North Country several times by the Great North Woods Center for the Arts over the years, most recently at the Rialto Theatre in Lancaster.
This will be their first appearance at the center’s home base at the Arts Center in Columbia.
Fans will notice some changes in the playlist. “We’re singing a lot more on stage, and Rachel (Davis) and I are a lot more comfortable behind the vocal mic,” said Darren McMullen, the group’s multi-instrumentalist in charge of guitars, mandolin, banjo, bouzouki, whistles and pretty much everything else. There’s plenty of jigs and reels along the way. Coig’s music is a unique combination of influences that could only come from these players. It's traditional but performed in a lot of nontraditional ways. “We all come from sort of a traditional background, but then we have different influences that we're interested in,” said fiddler and singer Rachel Davis. “Chrissy likes to dive into a lot of world music, Darren comes from a kind of Irish theme from playing around. More of the traditional Cape Breton music is really what I love, plus all the folk songs, so it's an interesting mix.”
The Cape Breton Christmas concert promises to be a memorable night. Plan to hear some holiday classics that will set you in a Christmas mood.
“We have only 100 seats available, so if you want to be sure to be there, it is best to get your ticket early,” the GNWCA’s Jordan said.
Tickets are $20 each and can be secured online at gnwca.org or at the door on the night of the show.
For more information on this and other GNWCA offerings, call (603) 246-8998 or go to gnwca.org.
