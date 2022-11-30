Friday, Dec. 2

Winterfest: Santa’s Workshop. 6-8 p.m. at Gorham Town Hall will be a highlight. Santa will arrive at the Gorham Town Hall at 6 p.m. The event is free. Refreshments, ornament making, pictures with Santa. Sponsored by the Gorham Fire Dept. Auxiliary, Gorham EMS and area businesses. Doors open at 5:45 p.m. at the entrance on Railroad Street. People are asked to arrive during the time slot that aligns with the age of their youngest child: 6-6:30 p.m.m newborn-3 years; 6:30-7 p.m.,  4-6 years; 7-7:30 p.m., 7-10 years; 7:30-8 p.m., 11+ years.

