Berlin High School Players livestream “A Christmas Carol: A Live Radio Play”

BERLIN — The Berlin High School Players will bring the Charles Dickens holiday classic “A Christmas Carol” to life as a live 1940s radio broadcast, complete with vintage commercials and the magic of live sound effects and musical underscoring.
We all know the story, but we’ve never “seen it” like this, as three ghosts take Ebenezer Scrooge on a thrilling journey to teach him the true meaning of Christmas.
The broadcast is directed by Amber Cloutier, with music direction and accompaniment by Brian Oberti, assisted by Jon Dubey, with Louise Denato leading set decoration.
This live production will be livestreamed as it’s being performed from the Berlin Elementary School Auditorium stage, highlighting a remarkable (socially-distanced) cast, many of whom will voice multiple characters.
Cast features the talents of Emmalee Bolens, Hannah Dupuis, Abaigael Farrar-Pomines, Kairi Hanson, Tiana Lagace, Cristal Morales, Jubilee Morris, Ellie Morris, Alexis Perry, Emma Peters and Abigail Stewart.
“A Christmas Carol: A Live Radio Play” is adapted for the stage by Joe Landry, with music by Kevin Connors.
The actual stage setting is a radio studio, as we watch a live production of the play, giving it a sort of a play within a play within a production of Dickens’ tale. The audience will be taken back to the 1940s, and then into the play within a play world of the 1800s.
This is a great opportunity to “re-visit” the past, when families would all gather around the radio to enjoy their favorite radio programs together to experience, as a family, “the theater of the mind.”
Live performances will be livestreamed on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, Dec. 10-12, at 6 p.m.
To order tickets, just go to the Berlin Public Schools District webpage sau3.org, and click on the link to take you to the “Order Livestream Tickets” page.
Get your tickets now and have your family experience this beloved family favorite that will leave no one saying "Bah Humbug!"
