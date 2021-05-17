CONCORD — The 2021 summer season at Barry Conservation Camp has been canceled.
New Hampshire 4-H, which operates the camp through the University of New Hampshire’s (UNH) Cooperative Extension, made the “extremely difficult” decision not to open Barry Camp this summer due to a lack of available staffing to safely and efficiently operate the facility, the director said. This year’s deficit in qualified personnel has created “insurmountable challenges” to programming and educational execution as well as the safe accommodation of campers and other staff, she said
Of the decision to remain closed again this summer, Barry Camp’s Director Amanda Royce, of UNH Cooperative Extension, stated, “The current situation is making it impossible for us to meet some very basic requirements necessary to operate the camp including physician attention for campers and staff while on the grounds.
“Without a complete team of integral staff and counselors, the quality of the experiences campers would leave with would not align with the goals and mission of Barry Camp.”
“This is sad for all of us — the campers, our dedicated staff, and the many public and private supporters of camp,” Royce continued. “But Barry Camp will endure because of the shared belief in the opportunities this camp brings to kids from all of those who know and love it.”
New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Mark Beauchesne added, “We are all looking forward to returning to Berlin in the summer of 2022 to rekindle and celebrate the traditions and magic that make Barry Camp so special.”
If you have questions regarding the cancellation of the 2021 summer program at Barry Camp, contact Royce at amanda.royce@unh.edu.
Barry Conservation Camp is a non-profit dedicated to educating youth, connecting them with the outdoors and helping them to appreciate New Hampshire’s natural resources. To learn more about Barry Camp, go to extension.unh.edu/blog/barry-conservation-4-h-camp-information or call Amanda Royce at (603) 788-4961.
You can help support Barry Conservation Camp and ensure that it continues to connect future generations to life outdoors by contributing to the Barry Camp Fund. Donations help support maintenance of the camp facilities.
Learn more at wildnh.com/barrycamp. It is also still possible to support Barry Camp programs or camp scholarships. Go to the UNH Cooperative Extension’s Barry Conservation 4-H Camp webpage at extension.unh.edu/programs/barry-conservation-4-h-camp to learn more about how you can help connect youth with life outdoors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.