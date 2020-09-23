HANOVER — New England-based non-profit Positive Tracks has launched the Positive Tracks Get Your Vote On 5K happening Saturday, Sept. 26.
This virtual 5K is the result of a partnership with national, non-partisan non-profit When We All Vote, co-chaired by Michelle Obama, Selena Gomez, Tom Hanks, Faith Hill, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Janelle Monáe, Liza Koshy, Chris Paul, Megan Rapinoe, Shonda Rhimes, Tracee Ellis Ross, Kerry Washington and Rita Wilson.
For every registration, Positive Tracks will donate $5 to When We All Vote.
In return, participants are encouraged to share the opportunity, as well as resources provided by When We All Vote such as how to request a ballot by state or check voter eligibility. To emphasize the importance of everyone taking an active role in American democracy, the Get Your Vote on 5K is open to ALL regardless of age, ability, or eligibility.
Get Your Vote On 5K can be completed by walking, running, wheeling, power chairing, hiking, swimming, rowing or biking anywhere, anytime, on Sept. 26, from 12 a.m-11:59 p.m. All participants much sign up at: positivetracks.org/get-your-vote-on-5k/ or go to @postracks bio on Instagram.
“We’ve chosen to partner with When We All Vote because their mission to close the race and age voting gap in elections closely aligns with our values as an organization designed to help youth take action, said Nini Meyer, CEO and Founder of Positive Tracks.
“Positive Tracks believes that all voices matter, particularly those of young people and people of color, so working to increase participation and change the culture around voting is imperative.
"We believe that events like the Get Your Vote On 5K serve as a unifying bridge and platform that brings people together and amplifies voices of everyday people who are willing to step up and take on destructive, inequitable, systemic problems."
Positive Tracks is a national, 501(c)(3) non-profit whose mission is to equip ages 12-25 with tools, resources and coaching needed to change the world by Sweating For Good. To date, Positive Tracks has helped 73,600 youth partners turn 383,675 miles of athletic activity into advocacy, activism and $11.1 million for causes shaping our future.
When We All Vote is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, nonpartisan organization launched in 2018 that is on a mission to increase participation in every election and close the race and age voting gap by changing the culture around voting, harnessing grassroots energy, and through strategic partnerships to reach every American.
