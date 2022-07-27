A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder at Weathervane Theatre

A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder opened Friday, July 22, and runs in alternating repertory through Saturday, Aug. 27. Suitable for ages 12 and up. Tickets are available online (weathervanenh.org), by phone (603-837-9322) or in person at Weathervane’s Box Office (389 Lancaster Road in Whitefield).

WHITEFIELD— The Weathervane Theatre is proud to present the Tony Award-winning musical farce A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Muder. Sponsored by White Mountain Footwear, this murderous comedic romp plays in alternating repertory July 22 - August 27.

Winner of the 2014 Tony Award for Best Musical, A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder follows the charming Monty Navarro who will do whatever it takes to surpass the eight heirs who stand in the way of him inheriting his place in his family’s royal legacy. This wild and wicked musical filled with mayhem and nonstop laughs features Weathervane Producing Artistic Director Ethan Paulini as all eight heirs.

