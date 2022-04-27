GORHAM — Gorham softball coach Chris Partenope said she is optimistic coming into the 2022 season. She said that while the team lost three solid seniors from last year’s team, she has a strong incoming freshman class and some experienced upper classmen who will be instrumental in the teams success.
Senior captains Halery Desilets and Zoe Grondin will be strong leaders for the team. Partenope said Desilets will play as a catcher as well as second base for the team depending on the opponent, while Grondin will hold down first base. Partenope said Grondin has learned how to use her height to her advantage especially on the defensive end, while Desilets has a good sense of the game. She said she is looking for good things from both.
Junior Jessica Burton will play center field as she is good at reading the ball off the bat and getting good jumps in the outfield. Partenope said Burton is also coming along with her bat. Another junior outfielder will be Kanelei O’Connell, who works hard for the team.
Partenope said she also had two juniors come out for the team this year including Grace Brickley, who the coach anticipates will be a utility infield player as well as a potential pitcher for the Huskies this season. Junior Aimee Bousquet will also see time in the outfield and infield as a potential all-around utility player.
Sophomore Sarah Godin was described by Partenope as awesome over at third base, who will also see time at catcher. Godin was described as very patient at the plate, with the ability to connect well with the ball. Sophomore Amber Wilson is the team’s third captain and she will shore up the middle of the Huskies defense at shortstop, she also has a good bat for the team. Sophomore Ellie Roberge returns to the team this year and Partenope said she sees the youngster contributing in an outfield slot for the team. Sophomore Madison Girouard is another utility player that the Huskies will also use as a pitcher. Sophomore Olivia O’Neal will be seeing action in the outfield Partenope said as well as time at pitcher. Partenope added that she thinks she will also see good things at the plate for O’Neal this season.
Freshman Laney Downs was described as a speedster that will be used at both second and third base as well as an important bat with speed on the base paths. Freshman Marina Santy will be spending time in the outfield, she has a decent bat Partenope said and will be used some as a pinch hitter for the team. Freshman Chaise Wade is another strong utility player for the team, while freshman Addie Eastman will see time in the outfield.
Partenope said the Huskies will be challenged this year by teams like defending state champs Woodsville, who the girls have already seen this year, a 16-4 loss on April 20. Partenope said Moultonborough, Profile, Pittsburg-Canaan, Newmarket and Sunapee will also be strong teams.
Partenope said it will be interesting to see how the season plays out. She said the team is a very coachable group with a lot of team camaraderie.
The Huskies will next face Profile School on the road May 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.