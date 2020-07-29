The results of Monday night's Gorham Men's Softball League action had The Land continue its winning ways by defeating Berlin City 5-3 in the first game. The Land's Ryan Richard opened things up in the top half of first inning with a solo home run and Travis L'Heureux hit another shot two batters later that eventually made the difference to give the team a 2-0 lead. It held hold on to two-run margin until the bottom of the fifth inning when BC's Ethan Enman singled and eventually scored on Ryan Fortin’s single to cut the deficit in half.
But The Land got that run plus two more back in sixth when Sawyer Sanschagrin and Ryan Richard singled, followed by a Connor Jewett double and two singles by L'Heureux and Andrew Coulombe plated three to give the team a bit of a cushion at 5-1.
Berlin City was not done however, and made things exciting in the home half of the seventh when Ethan Enman walked and Joe Monza hit a two-run shot to narrow the gap to 5-3, but The Land got the final two outs for the win.
Pitcher Kevin Allain got the win and Dan Croteau was the hard-luck loser. The Land is now in sole possession of first place at 7-2, while Berlin City fell to 5-4.
In the nightcap, Go Time shutout Remax 8-0 thanks a strong third inning (two runs) and adding four in the fourth. In the third inning, Todd Frechette singled and Kevin Trask homered to account for the runs runs.
Go Time continued to go when Jeff Gagnon and Don Picard singled, Bryan Hood doubled and Frechette homered. Two more runs were plated in the sixth frame when Connor Couture and Picard singled, Frechette continued his torrid hitting with a double and Trask singled.
Remax managed to get nine hits off of winning chucker Don Hood, including three by Mark Bisson and a pair from Matt Soprano. Rollie Poirier took the loss.
Both teams ended the night tied in league standings at 3-6.
On Tuesday, there is an eight-team men's modified softball tournament, the "JB Memorial Tournament,” being hosted by the Gorham League and taking place this Friday, Saturday and Sunday (July 31, and Aug. 1-2) at Libby's Field in Gorham.
Action is scheduled to begin Friday with two games at 7:30 and 9 p.m. Action is slated to continue at 8 a.m. and on through the day on Saturday.
The finals are planned for 3:30 p.m. on Sunday. Teams include two local ones, Homerun and the Pub. Stop by for some good softball action.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.