Hello to all out in the reading audience and I trust you are enjoying this beautiful summer-like weather. It makes one want to get started with high school softball, baseball, tennis and track and field — which has occurred with preseason activity having been started and regular-season games beginning as I write this.
Berlin High School Athletic Director Craig Melanson and his spring sports head coaching staff of baseball — Dan Mackin, softball — Rollie Poirier, girl's tennis — Andy Rancloes and track and field — Bob Lord are raring to go, while Chad Carter of Gorham High, who has Peter Girouard as head coach of the baseball team and Chris Partenope coaching softball, also chomping at the bit to get started.
Berlin High School will be allowing fans to all of its spring sports, games, matches and meets.
“We will require that face-coverings are mandatory and social distancing will be expected,” said AD Melanson. “Bleachers will not be available to fans, so please remember to bring your own chairs.”
If you have any questions and or concerns please contact Craig Melanson at cmelanson@sau3.org.
Presently Lloyd Jones and I are working hard on a spring sport's preview for those teams which will be out shortly — stay tuned.
I received several encouraging and appreciative comments from people who read and enjoyed the series I did on Rod Rand — thanks to all. A big thank you also goes out to all who helped me with information and memories during my research about his life. I learned so much about him and it was a pleasure to share it with you. In one section we left out the fact that not only did he have a brother, Duncan, but also a sister, Dorothy. Sorry about that.
Dan Keyes, the high school track and field coach at Pembroke High School, was recently fired for resisting the requirement that all of his athletes wear masks when in competition. Coach Keyes had posted some very good scientific research information and stated that "Throwing a mask on kids with asthma who run actually makes it worse. Put a mask on someone going full out — it's not good. I could come up with other examples where this could potentially be dangerous." He had some very good points for sure.
Many, many years ago yours truly ran the 440 in college (that should tell you how long ago that was!) and at the end of that run, air was hard to come by and it was not unusual to come very close to blacking out and seeing spots, even without a mask; put a mask on me then and I might not be writing this column now.
Since pro athletes do not wear masks, should kids, youth through high school, be forced to wear them? There are good, reliable scientific reports that say kids should not be wearing masks while involved in physical activities, including any sports. They are young, generally healthy, recover quickly and breathing air without restrictions is necessary for healthy development and optimal performance.
Some feel that coaches and maybe even parents know their kids and the needs they have better than state politicians, school board members and administrators. What say you?
Our hearts are saddened with the deaths of two local beloved and well-known sports guys, Don Fissette and Dennis "Red" Gendron last week.
I have known Don since the summer of 1967 when right out of high school I got involved in men's softball in the area. I played with and against Don for many years and one has to remember that when I started that summer I was 17 years old, he was 37, and he played for many years after that.
As I recall he was primarily a pitcher and was very consistent in his work on the mound. He picked his spots, walked only a few and kept his defense always alert. I used to tease him years later, especially in our conversations at Dunkin Donuts, and when I faced him how he was partially responsible for my batting average going up!
Don told about setting up a pitching area in his cellar and staying sharp and in shape in the off-season, by either throwing to someone in his family or a target on the wall down there. He was a very accomplished tennis player too. Anytime I would see him in his later years, the conversation was always pleasant and memories were always fond and directly related to sports.
Don was a Navy veteran, so we connected there, too. He was a humble man and will be missed by many. My condolences go out to his family and friends.
On Friday, we learned that Red Gendron passed away unexpectedly and suddenly while playing a round of golf in Orono, Maine.
Many of us in the North Country know that name from family members, friends, teammates, colleagues and so forth. I had the pleasure of doing a story on Red last year and was particularly impressed with his list of accomplishments, with humble beginnings in Berlin. Our phone conversations were particularly enjoyable.
He, of course, played youth and high school hockey in Berlin, went on to play college hockey, and had an impressive 34-year coaching career, including coaching and scouting in the National Hockey League and other professional leagues and at various colleges.
He was in his eighth year as the head coach of the University of Maine Black Bears men's hockey team. The Bangor Daily News had a short story about Red's career and his death, which "rocked the hockey community, with everyone deeply saddened and shocked by this.”
“We are shocked and deeply saddened by Red’s sudden death,” said Maine president Joan Ferrini-Mundy. “He was a force in UMaine Athletics and in the legacy of our men’s ice hockey program. We mourn his passing and remember his many contributions to the generations of players he mentored and to the program that lit up Black Bear Nation and the state of Maine.”
I extend my thoughts and prayers to all, especially to his family and friends, locally and extended.
