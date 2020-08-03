Just prior to my last minute Sunday night column writing the power went out in Milan and I was forced to wait until early Monday morning to write this, so it will be brief, which it should be anyway with the title of Steve's Sports' Shorts. Thank you goes out to Virginia Vachon and Diane Holt for sending me some "old" clippings of sports stories that I really enjoyed.
Also, a big thank you goes out to historian Bob Gauthier for furnishing that old baseball photo related to the 1918 Spanish flu. And finally to my good friend and classmate, Sue (you know who you are). That sentence in my column from Thursday should have read, "As mentioned in Tuesday's column!”
This past weekend there was some very exciting men's modified softball action in Gorham as the "Johnny Barron Memorial Softball Tournament" took place. Due to time and space constraints, I will follow up on the specific action on Thursday. Two local teams, the Pub and the Bulldogs played some inspired ball, both ending up at 1-2.
The Pub lost 7-5 in their first game, came back to win a well-played game 3-1, and then trailed big, came back to tie and go ahead, lost the lead again and then had a chance to go ahead in the seventh before they were stopped, losing that game 12-11.
Meanwhile, the Bulldogs won their first game 4-2, then were destroyed by the eventual champion, Kimballs (that helps eliminate some of the pain of losing) 19-4, before coming back from a five-run deficit, against Mr. Rooters, to eventually tie things up in the top half of the seventh, before a walk-off homer in the bottom half of the seventh, eliminated the locals 7-6.
Great action took place throughout the weekend and tournament organizers did a great job of putting this together to honor the late Johnny Barron, a sports' enthusiasts, particularly men's softball.
Speaking of softball tournaments, the Gorham Men's league got right back into it with the opening round of their league end-of-the season tournament scheduled for last night.
Babe Ruth action is quickly concluding also, with a couple of games to finish things before tournament action begins. The local Road Warriors beat KHS 6-5, in nine innings, in what Coach DJ Johnson said was, "The game of the season, and it was a great all-around effort by the team." Kolin Melanson, Jeremiyah Dow and Landyn Croteau pitched superbly, Brody Labounty made three great defensive plays, and Carter Poulin, Jake Mercier, Kam Huntoon and Griffin Melanson all contributed offensively.
The local boys also beat Littleton 9-4, with Labounty and Karter Deming doing the mound work. Huntoon got the offensive player of the game award with two hits, including a long triple and drove in three runs. Isaac Langlois, Poulin and Griffin Melanson had big hits for the winners.
The State Babe Ruth tourney is being held in Berlin's Memorial Field beginning on Tuesday, with games also scheduled for Wednesday and into the weekend. Tourney Machine App has the complete schedule. Berlin-Gorham 1 plays at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
I will attempt to highlight the tournament action in more detail on Thursday, with the state championships taking place as you read this. Also, Berlin will host a tournament beginning Aug. 15.
Make it a good day, Richard Villeneuve!
