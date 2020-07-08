The Gorham Men's Softball League had two doubleheaders last Monday night with Remax winning two, a 10-2 win over Go Time, followed by an exciting 6-4, come-from-behind win over The Land in the nightcap. Meanwhile, The Land snuck by Berlin City 3-1, and later Berlin City beat Go Time 6-2.
In Game I, Go Time scored a run in the top of the first inning, but Remax answered with five of its own, followed by four more in the bottom of the second. Eric Tremblay walked, Jameson Levesque singled, Eric Nelson had a double, followed by a walk to Carlos Borrayo, a single by Travis Lamontagne, another walk to Rollie Poirier and a single by Matt Soprano.
In the second, Levesque walked, Nelson singled, as did Borrayo and Lamontagne. Poirier walked for the second straight inning and Soprano did some more damage with a double. By then Go Time had the wind taken out of its sails and was unable to mount any major offensive push. Craig Bartoli had two hits and scored the two runs for the losers. Poirier got the 10-2 win, while Todd Frechette took the loss.
Game II was a very efficient pitchers' duel between The Land's Kevin Allain and Berlin City's Dan Croteau as neither team was able to score until The Land erupted for its three runs in the fourth. Cam Boucher doubled, Andrew Coulombe singled, as did Conner Jewett and Steve Flynn. Luke Enman sent one over the right field fence and halfway up the banking to provide the only run for the Car Dealers. Final: The Land 3, BCF 1.
Game No. 3 was a hard-fought battle between the Land and Remax. The Land scored three runs in the top half of the first when Ryan Richard singled but was erased on a fielder's choice by Deke Gagne. Two walks followed and consecutive singles by Andrew Coulombe and Connor Jewett plated those three runs.
Remax tied it up in the bottom of the third with three consecutive singles by Tyler Martin, Ryan Gagne and Mark Bisson along with a couple of errors to produce three runs. That only lasted for a short time as The Land's Coulombe scored to give it a short-lived 4-3 lead to set up dramatics in the bottom of the fourth.
In that inning, Borrayo singled, Poirier walked, and then Soprano electrified the crowd with a booming three-run homer to left to give his side a 6-4 lead, one that would prove to be the game-winning hit. Both Poirier, with the 6-4 win and Allain, the loser, pitched well in an exciting game for sure.
The final of the four-game night saw Berlin City get its bats going after being held to a run earlier in the evening. The team erupted for four runs in the bottom of the second inning with Cody Leblanc singling, followed by singles from Evan Arsenault and Alex Jones before Ryan Fortin cleared the bases with a double.
Go Time cut the lead in half when Don Picard singled and Frechette hit a shot over the left-field fence off his brother-in-law chucker Joe Monza. Things could have been worse for BC but Brandon Weeks made a very difficult catch earlier at first base on a line drive headed for right field, with a base runner blocking his view.
Berlin City came right back with two of its own, when Jesse Deblois had an infield hit, followed by a single for Luke Enman, a walk to Monza, an error and a single by Brandon Weeks.
Go Time did not go quietly as it threatened in both the fourth and fifth innings but great defense by Monza in the fourth, on a potential infield hit that he was able to barehand and beat the runner by a half step was a key play.
In the top half of the fifth with one out, Bryan Hood, Frechette and Kevin Trask all singled but Craig Bartoli hit a ball to first that was fielded by Weeks, made the tag on the bag (3 unassisted for those scoring at home), and then threw to second where the runner was tagged for the double play and final out as Berlin City hung on 6-2. Both Monza (winner) and Bartoli pitched well for their teams.
As League board member and player, Ryan Richard stated, "Overall the night was a great success with good action all night long. Long-time softball player, pitcher, supporter Stump Legere ran the grill and satisfied everyone's hunger. There was a festive atmosphere there with not only great softball action, and plenty of food but a lucrative 50/50 drawing was held also. Stop by on Monday, at 6 and 7:30 p.m., at Libby's Field and check out the action."
Babe Ruth action on Monday saw Berlin-Gorham 2 lose to Littleton 9-7, which as Coach DJ Johnson said, "Was a back and forth battle throughout."
Haden Poulin and Chase Carder had two hits apiece and Carder also pitched three solid innings, as did Landyn Croteau and Isaac Langlois. Ex-local Road Warrior Blake Fillion had two big hits or Littleton including the game-winner late.
Coach Johnson stated, "The team is very young and inexperienced but are getting stronger and will continue to do so as the season progresses." They are scheduled to host Lakes Region Thursday at 6 p.m.
Berlin-Gorham 2 also beat Lakes Region 15-1 with Jeremyah Dow, Carter Poulin and Karter Deming combining for a three-hitter. Anthony Pizzuto continued his offensive barrage with three hits and three RBI, including a double and triple. Griffin Melanson, Carter Poulin and Brody Labounty each had two hits.
Johnson feels, "The boys are beginning to gel as a team and adjusting to new faces but each player is finding their place on the team. Right now we are on top of the heap and but haven't played our best ball yet."
They are scheduled to play a doubleheader on Saturday at Memorial Field (11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.) but the big test will be Sunday, July 12, at Stratham, against a strong Great Bay team.
