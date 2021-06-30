Cal Ripken District 3, 12 and Under Baseball Playoff action resulted in the Berlin-Gorham all-stars winning three games in a row to become the champions of that district.
Things started out on a very positive note with a 6-2 win over Great North Woods, a game that saw Berlin-Gorham’s Nolan Lavigne just miss a perfect game. He gave up a single to center with one out in the sixth and final inning. Max Moore came in to close things out. Lavigne not only gave up just that one single, but also struck out 11 of the 17 batters he faced. Moore also had two doubles and two RBI, while Cooper Ladd had two singles, brothers Evan and Jaxson Vallie had key doubles.
Game two was a squeaker, as the locals held on for a 5-4 win over Mount Washington Valley. Owen Lapointe pitched four innings giving up four runs, with Cooper Ladd coming in to finish up the last two innings, not giving up any runs. Moore had two doubles, Cooper Ladd had a single and a double, Evan had two singles and Lavigne chipped in with a single.
After game two it was on to the finals where Berlin-Gorham beat Littleton 6-2 to capture the District 3 Championship. Lavigne came back from his masterpiece in game one to pitch five more innings, giving up four hits and one run, and teammate Cooper Ladd closed things out with an inning in relief, surrendering two hits and one run. Vallie, Brody Croteau and Moore each contributed offensively with key hits and Moore also made a great catch in center field, which saved two runs from scoring and possibly changing the outcome of the game.
Coach Doug Lavigne was very pleased with the three games his team played, stating, "The kids played smart, disciplined baseball, offensively and defensively, (good, timely hitting, with absolutely no errors in the field the entire tournament), we plated runners consistently who were in scoring position, were very productive with our baserunning and had stellar defense throughout. Add to that the pitching was 'lights' out." Congratulations to all players and coaches, now it is on to the NH State Tournament.
In Gorham Men's softball league action, Berlin City snuck by Nucar 3-2, with veteran pitchers Matt Cameron of Berlin City and Nucar's Donnie Hood bringing their best stuff.
Berlin City took a 3-0 lead, but Nucar scored two runs in the seventh to narrow the gap, thanks to the bats of Bryan Hood, Luke Enman and the speed of Cam Cochran. Kevin Trask, Todd Frechette, Craig Melanson and Cameron Boucher led the winners offensively.
Game two had The Land outscoring Remax 5-2, thanks in part to Rollie Poirier's work on the mound and big hits from Steve Flynn, Travis Houle and Tyler Sanville. Remax's Kevin Allain was the hard-luck loser. Defensively Joe Monza robbed Ryan Richard on a screaming liner headed for center field and later Richard returned the favor, turning a beautiful double play. The Land leads the league with a 3-0-1 record, followed by Nucar at 2-1-1, Berlin City at 2-2 and Remax at 0-4. Games are on Monday nights at 6 and 7:30 p.m. at Libby Field in Gorham.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.