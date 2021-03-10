The Berlin High Unified basketball team will be headed to the finals in Division l this Friday following the Mountaineers their 48-12 win over Belmont on Monday night at the BHS gym.
Berlin will play perennial powerhouse Exeter, which defeated Oyster River, 44-34, also on Monday.
There was never any doubt regarding the outcome of this game as the three Belanger boys, Roger and Randy, eight points apiece, and Ross with two, scored all 18 points as BHS led 18-3 after the opening period.
A 10-2 advantage in the second quarter gave the Mountaineers a commanding 28-5 lead at halftime and they continued to score at will, as evidenced by a 20-7 second-half run, to seal an easy victory.
Christian Marrone scored 10 points, including two three-pointers, and Keegan Donovan had two for the Red Raiders.
Randy with 16, Roger 14, and Ross Belanger, four, combined for 71 percent of the total with Kolbe Delafontaine adding six; Chris Trask, four; and Jeremy and Candice Howry, two apiece for the remainder of the scoring.
Coach Karen Turgeon said, "It was a good game, the kids played well and certainly were looking to distribute the ball to their open teammates and that will be important in the finals against Exeter which has three very good, athletic athletes who we will have to also stop defensively to have a chance in this game."
The finals are scheduled to be held at Bow High School this Friday, March 12, beginning at 4 p.m. Here's wishing for much success in the DI finals for the Mountaineers.
The Berlin-Gorham boy's hockey team played Lebanon-Stevens-Mt Royal Wednesday night in Concord in the semifinals of the Division III hockey, and Cora Treiss competed in the Meet of Champions cross-country ski meet on Tuesday. Results of those two events were not available at press time.
Maria Young is a young lady literally on a mission, one that will take her to Senegal, Africa, with a missionary program out of Brooklyn, NY., called Consolatio.
Maria, who graduated from Berlin High School in 2020, was an active member of the girl's hockey team, managed the tennis team and was and always has been involved in school and community events and activities. She became a household name in winter sports as the girl who sang a great rendition of the National Anthem before hockey and basketball games.
As Maria shared with me, "When in the midst of the comfortable monotony of the life of a middle-class American college student, I started noticing in my heart the murmurs of a silent and yet undeniable call, for something bigger, something deeper, something difficult and yet beautiful. I think especially being online with COVID-19, I had a lot more quiet time than most students are used to, and I had the opportunity to really reflect on these desires. It grew more and more clear, and yet I had no idea where it was coming from, or how to answer it. Months passed, until almost out of nowhere, I stumbled into a missionary program in Brooklyn, NY, called Consolatio."
She added: “I’d been longing to find a way to give of myself, to see life differently, to exhaust myself each day by touching somebody else's life. In Consolatio, I found exactly that, and much more. This beautiful mission is summed up with the word presence — I think there are many organizations serving people, but very few are seeing people."
For the next 14 months, starting soon that is exactly what she will be doing when she leaves for Senegal, Africa. There she will be with six other young people from around the world, with an opportunity to spend time with people in jails, dumps, elderly homes and on the streets.
As Maria said, "We will 'play with the children, pray with the parents, stand with the broken and sit with the weary' and it's an incredible thing to be capable of being with somebody — every relationship, every real encounter is truly a miracle. Simply being present to somebody says, 'You're seen. You're important. You're worth something. You're worth everything.’ That is the truth about each human person. That is the deepest truth that we each need to know. That is what Jesus died to show us. That's my mission. That's our mission."
Well-spoken Maria!
Since Consolatio is totally donation-funded, Maria's trip is completely sponsored by people in the community, including those of you reading this, if you are led to do so.
Her thoughts on this are summed up this way, "I think that truly makes such a difference because like my friends in Senegal, I have to learn that I really can't do anything alone. It's not about what I can do; it's about what we can do. And that is truly a lifelong lesson — it's only through community that anything amazing has ever truly been done."
If you want to help this cause and this truly remarkable young lady, you can by sending your 100 percent tax-deductible donations to Consollatio at 26 Olive St. Brooklyn, N.Y. 11211, or going to con-solatio.org and clicking “sponsor” in the top righthand corner. Be sure to include a note specifying it is for Maria Young's mission.
"If you feel called to donate, please know I am so grateful and you truly make this possible,” Maria said. “If that isn't possible for you right now, please know that your love and prayers are more than enough, and I am so grateful for this community and what it has done for me so far. Thank you!"
Our thoughts, prayers and good wishes go out to a remarkable young lady and we look forward to hearing more from her from Africa.
