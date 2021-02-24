Wow, as I write this it's like we are in a major heat wave, with the temperatures in the mid 30s. I didn't even need my long johns to do the morning farm chores!
A big thank you goes out to Scott Valliere for providing me with some excellent and detailed information that I had to condense regarding the Berlin Sabres' 10-and-under Granite State League championship run this past weekend.
The Berlin Sabres, the No. 3-seeded local youth hockey team went 4-0, 2-0 in both seed play and elimination play, during the very successful weekend. And as Valliere said, "One of the big reasons for that was scoring five power-play goals in seven chances."
Win No. 1 was a 7-0 shutout over NH East. Joey Marsh had two unassisted goals and a power-play goal assisted by Aaron Labbe and Sam Rancloes. Ben Poulin had two goals, one on the power-play with help from Ryan Lemoine and Eli Bledsoe with the other from Isabelle Bagley and Bledsoe. The other goals were scored by Bledsoe from Poulin and Bagley, the final one by Tyler Warner from Nolan Valliere and Tyler Turmel. Goalie Evan Ladd was spotless in the net to secure the whitewash.
Game No. 2 was a 4-2 win over the No. 1 seed, Seacoast Spartans. The Spartans scored first, but Sabers' Rancloes tied it up on a rebound off a Marsh shot set up by Lemoine. Poulin gave the locals a 2-1 lead less than a minute later in period 1, with the assist going to Bledsoe.
In the second period, Bledsoe scored an unassisted and what proved to be the game-winning goal, for a 3-1 advantage.
The Spartans kept working and narrowed the gap to 3-2, when they scored with 1:21 left, before Marsh got the puck to Bledsoe who scored on a power play with 19 seconds left in the game. Ladd again was busy between the pipes in the win.
Sunday's semifinal saw a 3-0 win over NH Jr. Monarchs. All three goals were unassisted, with the first two by Bledsoe, the game-winner late in opening period, and the other in the second frame. Poulin also scored and Ladd notched his second shutout of the tourney, advancing the Sabres to the finals.
The finals had the Sabres winning by another 4-2 score over Back Bay. Poulin setup Bledsoe to open the scoring in period 1, but Back Bay tied things up in second period. Poulin scored his first goal of the game to put the Sabres up 2-1 before BB tied it again midway through the final period.
However, not long after, Poulin gathered a loose puck and wristed it in for what would proved to be the game-winner. Later, Poulin completed a hat-trick with an empty-netter to seal the win. Ladd's continued his superb performance between the pipes. With this win the Sabres copped the state championship! Congratulations to players, coaches and staff for a job well done.
The Berlin High Unified basketball team squeaked by the visiting Newfound Bears on Wednesday night by the score of 68-64. Berlin held the advantage in each of the 4 quarters, 14-10, 30-28, 52-42, but the Bear made a late run and the final score of 68-64.
All eight BHS athletes scored, led by post-graduate, Kolbe Delafontaine, who had a night to remember scoring at will and finishing with 28 points. Christopher Trask chipped in with 16 points, followed by Ross and Roger Belanger with six points apiece; Candice Howry and Randy Belanger had four points; and Felix Frechette and Jeremy Howry both scored two points each.
Felix especially, and the Belanger boys had numerous assists, both for their teammates and the visiting team during the game.
Partners Alyssa Delafontaine, and Emile and Elianna Morris played unselfish, mentoring basketball throughout. Both Kolbe and Alyssa, as well as Roger, and Emile were honored and recognized for their many years of dedication and devotion to the unified program as this will be their final season. The visitors were led by Christian Duba with 24 points and Zeke Richardson 14 points.
The Berlin high girls’ basketball team lost a close one to Groveton by a 35-32 score. No details were available at press time.
The Berlin High boys’ basketball team was in action on Monday, as the visiting Groveton Eagles defeated the Mountaineers 48-30. Groveton started off with a bang, offensively and defensively, outscoring the hosts 14-2 before Berlin was able to rebound and actually outscore the Eagles 11-10 to narrow the gap to 11 points, 24-13.
A halftime pep talk by Groveton Coach Mark Collins propelled his team to again outscore BHS 16-5 to take a 40-22 lead heading in to the final frame, one that saw both teams score eight points apiece, resulting in the 48-30 win for the now 6-4 Eagles. Berlin fell to 1-10.
Berlin had six players in the scoring column led by Jeremyah Dow's 11 points, then Jacob Mercier with seven, four points each from Kameron Huntoon and Hayden Poulin and two each from Dave McGloughlin and Anthony Poirier.
Groveton's scorers were Julian Kenison with 19, Matt St. Cyr, 17, Aiden Whiting,11, and Chris Corless, one.
As a reminder the New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association winter sports post-season tournaments will begin this coming week with the Berlin boys’ basketball team hosting White Mountain Regional on Monday, March 1, beginning at 7 p.m.
The Gorham's boys’ basketball team is scheduled to travel to Groveton on the same day also with a 7 p.m. start.
Tuesday, March 2, the Berlin girls’ basketball team is slated to host White Mountain Regional and the Gorham girls are scheduled to host Profile, with both games slated to begin at 7 p.m.
I am waiting to see the pairings in the preliminary rounds for unified basketball and girl's and boy's hockey.
The format established by the NHIAA is an "open playoff concept, based on location in state of each school, and their proximity to each other and the numbered positions are randomly generated."
I highlighted Tyler Rousseau's 100-point career milestone in Tuesday's edition of SSS and since then have had a couple of updates on local high school hockey stats from the past. I am not sure whether those kinds of records were even kept officially in the past, but Beatrice Lambert and Walter Nadeau were able to find stats on one guy all local hockey fans know, the late Roland "Dee Dee" Villeneuve. He scored 115 goals and had 77 assists during his career at Notre Dame High School from 1953-57.
During that four-year period, NHS won four state championships, was the runner-up in the New England Tournament in 1954 and won that same tournament in 1957. Dee Dee also scored 336 goals along with 362 assists with the Berlin Maroons from 1957-1972.
Baseball Coach D.J. Johnson furnished me with news that Legion baseball is back in town. As of right now the Ryan-Scammon Post 36, will be sponsoring a junior legion team. According to DJ, "We already have 10 kids signed up from areas including Conway, Berlin, Gorham, Lancaster and possibly Colebrook and will be reaching out to Littleton and Plymouth if necessary with a full schedule in place, which will start with opening day, June 13."
Coach Johnson is also interested in reaching out to former Post 36 Legion players and present and honor them at that opening day ceremony. I am certainly willing to help him out in this particular endeavor as my Dad, my brother and I were huge Legion fans back in the 1960s.
There was nothing better than going to Memorial Field for a Friday or Saturday night ballgame under the lights. Walter Nadeau is also helping out looking back for clippings, news releases and so forth of legion games. So if you are a former legion player reading this or know someone who was I can be contacted at steenm6@aol.com. Communicate with me on your memories of those days gone by. More information to come as the season draws nearer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.