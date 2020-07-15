In Gorham Men's Modified Softball action Monday night, Berlin City scored five runs in the top of the first inning and added an insurance run in the second (which proved to be the game-winner), and held on to defeat Remax 6-5, in the early game, while The Land scored runs in four of the seven innings played to defeat Go Time 11-1 in the nightcap.
A special "thank you" again goes out to Mel Morin for the awesome job she does of keeping me informed when I would get to talking and not pay attention. Her scorebook keeping is no match for anyone.
In that first game, Berlin City scored five first-inning runs on a bunt single by Jesse Deblois to open things up, followed by a single to Ethan Enman and a long "fence" ball single by Luke Enman driving in the first run. Joe Monza also had an RBI single, Ryan Fortin took first on catcher's interference and Alex Jones drove in another run with an RBI single. Evan Arsenault drove in the final two that inning and Joel Pinard singled before the bleeding was stopped.
Remax went in order in the bottom half of that inning thanks, in part, to a great running catch in the outfield by Jones.
In the second inning after two quick outs BC’s Luke Enman didn't hit the fence this time, instead hit it over it to give his club a "comfortable" 6-0 lead. But Remax got the bats going in the bottom half of the inning scoring two runs with Matt Soprano and Brandon Gilbert singling, a sacrifice fly off the bat of Mark Bisson, and an RBI single by Rollie Poirier.
Berlin City did not score the remainder of the game but Remax quietly scored single runs in the third, fourth and sixth innings to make it a game. With one out in the third, Travis Lamontagne, Erik Tremblay and Eric Nelson (RBI) all singled before a nicely executed 6-4-3 double play ended the threat.
At the top of the fourth Remax's Soprano made a nice running catch in left field to shut down the car dealers. In the bottom half of that inning Soprano singled, and there was an error before Poirier helped his cause again with an RBI base knock to narrow the gap to 6-4.
The defense continued to shine for both teams as BC's Arsenault made a nice play at the hot corner in the fifth inning.
In the sixth inning, Remax's Nelson snagged a hard ground ball to his right to nail the runner at first, and in the bottom half of that inning made no mistake when he cleared the left-field fence for a solo home run to bring his team within a run at 6-5, going into the final frame.
With one out, Joel Pinard got things going for BC with a nice gap shot that he managed to leg out into a triple but there he stayed to set up the dramatics for Remax. Arsenault again made a great play at third, but Lamontagne walked to set the stage for Monza vs Tremblay, who promptly hit a rocket deep to right field that twisted foul before he flew out to end it and preserve the 6-5 win for Berlin City, which upped its record to 5-2, tied with The Land.
Remax fell to 3-4.
Monza got the win while Poirier took the loss. Luke Enman was 2-2, and Ryan Fortin went 2-3 for the winners, while Poirier, Nelson, Soprano and Gilbert each had two hits apiece for Remax.
The nightcap saw The Land get its bats going throughout as the team scored runs in four of the seven innings to defeat the 1-6 Go Time.
Three runs were plated in the first as Gavin Cook homered, Travis L'Heureux walked, and Andrew Coulombe, Connor Jewett and Steve Flynn all singled. They scored two more in the third with Ryan Richard singling, Cook doubled him in and L'Heureux drove Cook in.
In the sixth inning, Harry Birch walked followed by (you guessed it) singles by Coulombe, Jewett and Flynn to plate two more and give The Land a commanding 7-0 lead.
The Land put the nail in the coffin with four runs in the seventh with Sawyer Sanschagrin getting into the act with a single, Nick Fournier, making his softball debut after a very long layoff, walked. Richard singled, there was an error, a Coulombe single and another error for an 11-0 lead.
Go Time got its lone run in the top half of the seventh when Craig Bartoli, Cam Boucher and Nathan Leborgne all singled. The Lands Kevin Allain got the win on the bump and Trask was saddled with the loss.
Of special note, Richard for the Land had the catch of the night, a nice over-the-shoulder catch in left field.
The next games are scheduled for Monday, July 20, beginning at 6 p.m. at Libby Field.
