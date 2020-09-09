GORHAM — Local softball general manager Travis L'Hereux announced there is one more men's softball tournament being held this Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 12-13, at Libby's Field in Gorham with seven teams competing. Saturday games will begin at 8 a.m. and end with a 5 p.m. game to determine seedings for Sunday's single elimination format beginning also at 8 a.m.
The finals are slated to begin at 3:30 p.m.
The Bulldogs and Fortin Burner Service will be representing the North Country. The Bulldogs are slated to play Saturday at 9:30 a.m., and 3:30 p.m., while Fortin's will play at 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.