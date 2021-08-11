Post 36 opened the New Hampshire Junior American Legion Baseball State Tournament with a thrilling 3-2 nine inning walk-off win against Dover. Sam Seavey, Brody Labounty and Henry Shaw contained Dover's offense.
Post 36 jumped out to a 2-0 lead after the second inning with timely hits and bunts by Kolin Melanson and Jake Mercier, but then the bats were silenced by Dover's pitching. The game stayed 2-1 until the top of seventh inning when Dover led off the top of the inning with a walk then tripled to tie the score. Labounty then shut down Dover and in the bottom of the ninth, Post 36 got their lead off man on and then stole second and Henry Shaw belted a lined single plating the winning run.
Post 36 left 11 men on and had to make some great defensive plays courtesy of Kolton and Kaiden Dowse to help Post 36 advance.
Next up for Post 36 was Exeter on Saturday afternoon. Exeter quickly jumped out to a 4-0 lead with timely hits and several Post 36 miscues. Exeter held a 4-1 lead until the fifth when the Post 36 bats came alive and tied the score but they could not hold off Exeter in bottom of the frame giving up three more runs.
Post 36’s offense fell silent and they lost 7-4. Jake Mercier, Brody Labounty, Kaiden Dowse and Kolin Melanson had key hits in the loss and Landyn Croteau took the loss on the hill.
On Sunday, Post 36 took on Hudson in an elimination game. Carter Poulin got the nod on the bump and had a rough first inning but settled down and pitched five solid innings. The contest went back and forth for four innings then Hudson took over for next two innings and jumped out to a 10-6 lead heading into the top of the seventh inning when Post 36 led off inning with a walk, followed by a fly out and a base hit and a strikeout. With two outs in the inning, Post 36 broke open scoring two runs on a passed ball, followed by a base hit and an error, making it 10-8 with runners on second and third. Pinch hitter Liam Shaw then roped a two strike, two out base hit down the first base line to tie the score at 10-10.
Post 36 later scored on a wild pitch, taking the lead. Kolin Melanson then closed the door stranding the tying runner on third in bottom of seventh.
Monday, Post 36 played Keene in another elimination game which saw Post 36 jump out to 2-0 lead, never looking back and ultimately winning 8-1 with Liam Shaw pitching five innings of shutout baseball and really saving Post 36’s season and pitching staff. Brody Labounty was 4-4 with three stolen bases. Jake Mercier, Kolin Melanson and Sam Seavey all had key hits in the contest.
The win meant Post 36 would now face Exeter with a chance to be in the finals on Tuesday on the line. Exeter jumped out to 2-0 lead after two innings then in the third, Post 36 strung together three hits to tie the game at two apiece, but Exeter would not be denied as they came right back and scored eight runs with some good hitting and more miscues by Post 36. Exeter would not look back, beating Post 36 10-4 resulting in an end to Post 36’s 2021 season at 18 wins and four losses. Post 36 finished in third place in the state in their first season.
“I am very pleased and proud of these boys,” Coach Duane Johnson said. “We knew it would be tough and starting out the tourney with an extra innings game really wreaked havoc on our pitching plans. We made too many mistakes and left a lot of men on base. We did not play well for most of this week, but they gutted it out and that game against Hudson we will never forget. I'd like to give some recognition to all my players but Brody Labounty and Jake Mercier led our offense this weekend pounding out 15 hits between them. Carter Poulin, Jake Mercier, Henry Shaw, Jonathan Phillips, Landyn Croteau and Brody Labounty will all move on after aging out this year, but it's sad for me to see them go and I wish we could have brought a championship home, but I'm still proud of what these boys did and next season is already looking promising. Thank you all for your support and thank you Ryan Scammon with Post 36 for all you do.”
