BERLIN — Berlin High School Coach Rollie Poirier is more than happy to be back on the softball diamond with his team ready to go. The Mountaineers opened up the season losing to Laconia, 9-6 on the road on April 12, before bouncing back with an exciting 12-11 win in a rematch against the Sachems in Berlin on April 14. The team followed that up with a 21-3 win at home over Colebrook on Monday.
Coach Poirier has seniors Grace Bradley, Aubree Poirier, Makenna Balderrama, Emily Coulombe, Aeris Costine, Kyra Woodward, and Nicole Reynolds; juniors Jill Hallee and Kaedynce Boucher; sophomores Makenna Peare and Alexa Goulet, as well as freshmen Ava Bartoli, Julia Coulombe.
The outlook for the 2021 season is as Coach P. said, “Tough to predict how we will be considering we did not play at all last year. Fortunately, we have the benefit of having girls that love the sport and have played a lot of summer ball. The downside is that we have only two starters back from the 2019 season but have a total of five girls who experienced being part of that 16-2 season."
Poirier's pitchers will be led by Peare, with Costine and Julia Coulombe seeing some action.
Emily Coulombe will do the bulk of the catching along with Bartoli, who will also see action.
The infield will consist of Balderrama at third base, Hallee at shortstop, Bartoli at second and Woodward at first base.
Those patrolling the outfield will include Bradley in left field, Poirier in centerfield and Julia Coulombe in right field.
The Mountaineers also have Reynolds, and Goulet as backup outfielders and Infielder Boucher.
"Offensively I think we will be OK,” said Poirier. “We have a mix of speed and pop. We hope to be playing our best as we head into the open tournament in June. If things don't go our way it won't be because of a lack of effort. These girls are always wanting to stay after practice to work on their game.”
Berlin split with Laconia in the opening home-and-home series, losing on the road, 9-6 and bouncing back for a thrilling 12-11 win at home.
In the loss, Makenna Balderrama had a solid game at the plate, reaching base three times, including a two-run home run; Makenna Peare had three hits, and freshman Ava Bartoli had two base knocks.
"The girls were a bit nervous at the plate in this their first game in two years,” said Poirier.
The second encounter was a good old-fashioned slugfest with the winning pitcher being Peare in relief. She allowed just four hits and two runs while striking out five in 5 and 1/3 innings. Offensively, she reached base four times on a pair of hits and two walks.
Balderrama had another great game with the bat, getting on base four times while driving in 2 runs. Jill Hallee walked, had a single and then a long three-run homer to help her team to victory.
Poirier was quick to point out, "The girls were a bit more comfortable offensively in this second game, and I am happy with the progress and work they are putting in to improve every day.”
He added: “Pitching depth is something we are working on. We need to score our share of runs to stay in games. We have the potential but I don't think we have the power hitters in the past, but we will make up for it in other ways."
In the win against Colebook, Grace Bradley led the offensive attack with three hits, two were doubles, five RBI and four runs scored. She was followed by Kyra Woodward, who had two hits and two RBI, and Julia Coulombe, who came through with a big two-run double to get things going for Berlin in the second inning.
Makenna Peare pitched three scoreless innings with five strikeouts with Aeris Constine finishing up on the mound, giving up three unearned runs, with four Ks in her two innings of work. The Mountaineers took advantage of 15 walks issued by Colebrook pitchers
There are some tough teams in Division III that Berlin will have to deal with including Bishop Brady, Campbell and Monadnock. And, of course, and, as always. White Mountains Regional and Belmont will be a handful.
In conclusion, Poirier said, "After 22 months since having a game, we, including myself, my assistant varsity and junior varsity coach, Carissa Dupont, and the girls, are just happy to be playing ball.”
