PINKHAM NOTCH — Phil Gaimon is now a four-time winner of the prestigious Mt. Washington Auto Road Bicycle Hillclimb, and the new course record holder, accomplishing both feats on picture-perfect race day up Mount Washington on Saturday morning.
Gaimon, 36, of Los Angeles, Calif., conquered the “Beast of the East” in 50:38, holding off a stiff challenge from 2021 champion Eric Levinsohn, 32, of Boston, Mass., who was second in 50:45.
Fellow Californian Courtney Nelson, 39, of San Jose, won the women’s race and set the new course mark of 1:09:35.
Opened on Aug. 8, 1861, the Mt. Washington Auto Road is the oldest man-made and continuously operating tourist attraction in North America. Built by hand using shovels and black powder to clear rocks, the Auto Road ascends over 4,000 feet of elevation in 7.6 miles to the summit of Mount Washington. The final stretch of road was paved earlier this spring, completing an asphalt road from the bottom to the top.
The previous course record holders are Thomas Danielson 49:24 (2002) and Jeannie Longo 58:14 (2000).
Gaimon, who rode professionally from 2009-16, and won the race in 2008, 2009 and 2017, was excited to tackle the fully-paved course. He predicted if someone could finish in 51 minutes that would be a fast time. In 2017, he finished in 51:13.
Cycling fans were treated to quite a race between Gaimon and Levinsohn, who won the race in 2021 in 51:59, along with winning the 2019 Hillclimb in 2019 in 53:43, while he finished second and third in 2013 and 2018.
In an interview Monday, Gaimon, now back home in Los Angeles, said he and Levinsohn kept fourth-place finisher David Talbott, 33, of New Canaan, Conn., in their sights at the bottom, as Talbot — who finished with a time of 54:37 — jumped out at the start ahead of the pack for the first mile.
“He led at the start and Erik and I caught him at the 2-mile mark. After that, it was Erik and me for the rest of the race; at mile 4 Erik sort of attacked hard and I kept him in sight as I could not go any faster and I hoped he would sort of fade in the last mile. I treated the race as a time trial, going at my own pace,” said Gaimon.
The average grade for the road is 12 percent but it is 22 percent for the last S-turn at the summit near the finish — that’s where Gaimon says he and Levinsohn had an almost sprint finish toward the end, with Gaimon “having maybe 5-10 seconds on Erik.”
“I think Erik and I made each other go faster, which was good,” said Gaimon.
Asked about how he felt physically during the race, Gaimon said he felt strong.
“I felt good. I was happy with my time — I paced my effort better than I had in the past. I treated it as an individual effort and kept a very steady power meter. Finishing a minute faster than a few years ago told me that I did not push too hard at the beginning,” said Gaimon.
As for the weather, he said it could not have been a better day on Mount Washington, with slight winds at the 6,288-foot summit, noting, “There was a slight wind but nothing that would knock you off your bike.”
The big buzz this year was that the last one-mile stretch just above the 5-mile mark of the 1861-built once carriage road was completely paved this past May.
“I think that made for an improvement of about 10-15 seconds,” said Gaimon when asked about the road now being all paved.
Drake Duel, 24, of Los Angeles, Calif., finished third overall in 53:04, followed by Talbott, fourth, 54:37; and John Jantz, 31, of Arlington, Mass., round out the top 5 in fifth in 55:21.
For the women, Nelson won by more than two minutes with Kathryn Cumming, 36, of Bloomfield, N.J., finishing second in 1:11:36, followed by triathlete Nicole Falcaro, 35, of Portsmouth, third,1:12:25; Myriam Paquet, 32, of Montreal, Canada, fourth, 1:12:37; and six-time champion Aimee Vasse of Black Hawk, Colo., 44, fifth, 1:16:48.
Vasse was the defending champion, having won last year in 1:05:34. Vasse also won the race in 2004, 2005, 2006, 2017, after an 11-year absence to become a veterinarian, and in 2018, finishing in 1:04:05.
Nelson, who has a full-time job at Google as a Global Real Estate Data Integrity Manager and rides for team Swift, loves mountain racing. According to the Swift website, she climbed over 2 million feet back-to-back years outdoors on her bike.
For their efforts, Gaimon and Nelson each won $1,500.
On the local front, Darren Piotrow, 24, of Jackson, was the fastest Granite State finisher, placing seventh overall in 57:15. In this his fourth Hillclimb, Piotrow, who is a member of the Alpine Carbon Racing, keeps getting faster.
Last year, Piotrow was fifth in 1:00.02. In 2018, he finished seventh in 1:01:31. In 2017, he was second in the male, aged 1-19 division and 19th in 1:06:57.
Other local finishers included: Kevin Tilton, 40, Conway, 1:11:25; Jotham Oliver, 51, Fryeburg, Maine, 1:11:56; Gary Silverblade, 63, Denmark, Maine, 1:33:20; John Gehrig, 29, Intervale, 1:36:49; Vinnie Dude, 50, North Conway, 1:54:35; Elizabeth Seabury, 64, Intervale, 2:03:38; Mark Thompson, 52, Jackson, 2:06:53; Randy Chapman, 64, Jackson, 2:17:18; and Thomas Regner, 70, Glen, 2:19:36.
There were 383 finishers.
Gaimon said he intends to post video from the race on his YouTube channel so he encouraged fans to check it out at philgaimon.com. Visitors will also find footage from other hillclimbs, which he places under his “Worst Retirement Ever” category, describing his penchant for hillclimbs following his retirement from pro cycling.
Will he be back to defend his title and go for a fifth King of the Hillclimb title for the 50th-anniversary event next August?
“We’ll see,” Gaimon said. “I’ve learned not to plan that far in advance, especially these past few years. I have a lot of unused plane tickets from the past few years so I have learned not to plan ahead.”
Mt. Washington Auto Road Bicycle Hillclimb is known as the toughest hillclimb in the world with an average grade of 12 percent (extended section of 18 percent) and the last 50 yards is an amazing 22 percent grade.
The race benefits Tin Mountain Conservation Center, which is headquartered in Albany, and provides nature education programs for students in northern New Hampshire.
The Hillclimb is Tin Mountain’s largest fund-raising event, according to its website, and” its cancellation last year impacted the budget. Although the pandemic prevented us from celebrating in style, Tin Mountain turned 40 in 2020. For over 40 years, Tin Mountain has been sharing the wonders of the natural world with students, campers, families and individuals. With your continued participation and support, Tin Mountain will be well-positioned to continue its work for the future.”
