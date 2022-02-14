BERLIN — The Berlin Unified basketball team has gone undefeated this season earning a 7-0 record and the number one seed in the New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Division I unified basketball playoffs.
Their reward for such a strong season was the opportunity to potentially play their first two playoff games at home against lower seeded competition.
Their first challenge came in the quarterfinals of the tournament where they faced off Friday against eighth seeded Londonderry, who defeated ninth seeded Newfound 32-12 to earn a date with the Mountaineers.
In Friday’s contest the Mountaineers wasted no time getting on the scoreboard early and often as they built an 8-0 lead on the Lancers. The Lancers would cut the Mountaineers lead in half with two buckets of their own to cut the lead to 8-4 as the first period buzzer sounded.
In the second period it was all Mountaineers as Berlin pulled futher ahead at 15-4 to enter the halftime break.
In the second both teams ran up and down the floor at times trading baskets as the slow offensive production of the first half gave way to an explosion in the second half. The Mountaineers picked up 14 more points in the third compared to six for the Lancers as the Moutaineers built an insurmountable 29-10 as the third period buzzer sounded.
In the fourth period the Mountaineers cruised to a final victory margin of 35-18.
With the win, the Mountaineers secured a spot in the semifinals where they will face fifth seeded Exeter, who beat Winnisquam 70-71. The two teams will face off at 5 p.m. today in Berlin, according to information on the NHIAA’s website.
