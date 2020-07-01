Berlin-Gorham Babe Ruth Coach DJ Johnson forwarded me the basic highlights of the past three No. 1 team games. Last Thursday, the locals beat Lakes Region 12-2 with Kolin Melanson and Jeremyah Dow combining for 10 strikeouts and surrendering one earned run. They also did the job at the plate with three hits for Kolin and two hits and two RBI for Dow. Carter Poulin also drove in two runs.
Saturday the boys swept Linwood 11-2 and 7-5 to up their record to 3-1. In Game 1, Griffin Melanson had six strong innings on the mound, giving up 1 earned run while fanning 12. Landyn Croteau finished up in the seventh.
Carter Poulin and Kolin Melanson continued their offensive output with two RBI apiece while Kam Huntoon had two hits to lead their team in that category.
Game 2 saw chucker Brody Labounty give up two earned runs in four innings of work, and he was followed by Karter Deming, who was solid in the final three innings. Poulin added three more RBI and Jake Mercier chipped in with a pair of hits.
"Very proud of the boys, who despite a few miscues, are getting better every game which will help get them ready for competition with the strong teams in the southern part of the state later in the season,” said Coach Johnson.
Sunday's games (BG-2) were canceled. The BG1 team is scheduled to play Tuesday at Littleton, beginning at 6 p.m.
