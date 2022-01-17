BERLIN — The Berlin-Gorham boys hockey team had a fight on its hands Saturday night against Hollis Brookline-Derryfield, going all the way to overtime before pulling out a dramatic 3-2 victory with only 19.8 seconds left on the clock.
The Mountaineers came out strong in the first period, earning a power play just over three minutes into the contest, which they worked fairly effectively, netting the go-ahead goal with 9:34 left in the first thanks to a heady shot by senior forward Griffin Melanson.
Melanson was assisted on the goal by Ben Estrella and Carter Poulin.
The Warriors got a power play of their own but could do little with it thanks to the strong Mountaineers penalty killing unit. The Mountaineers saw off the first period with the same 1-0 lead.
In the second period, the Mountaineers came up empty on the power play and the game tightened into a defensive affair, until a late goal, with only 44 seconds left in the second by the Warriors, knotted the score up at one apiece.
In the third period, the Mountaineers again took the lead courtesy of a power-play goal with 6:41 remaining.
This time, Poulin found the back of the net, assisted by Estrella and Connor Lemoine. At that point, the game looked to favor the Mountaineers, but the Warriors had one last gasp, as they found the tying goal with 3:27 to go in the third.
The Mountaineers then faced a nervy two minutes as the Warriors went on the power play late, but they were able to hold on with some key defensive stops to keep the score level as the third-period buzzer sounded.
In overtime, Berlin earned a power play, but could not find the winner, however, as the game neared its conclusion, Poulin rocketed a shot in that won it with only 19.8 seconds left on the clock to see the Mountaineers continue their unbeaten regular season march with a 3-2 win.
