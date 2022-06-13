BERLIN—Five local high school sports teams made it into the NHIAA spring sports tournament with 11th-seeded Berlin’s Girl’s Tennis Team bowing to sixth-seed Trinity 6-3, in the first round of Division 3 play, while the 13-ranked Gorham softball team lost to fourth-seeded Moultonboro 15-1, in Division 4 to end their seasons.
Meanwhile, the Gorham and Berlin baseball teams, along with BHS softball, all advanced to, and unfortunately lost, in the semi-finals in their respective divisions, 4 and 3.
The Gorham baseball team, seeded second in NHIAA Division baseball, with a regular season record of 14-1, advanced to the semifinals, after a first round bye and an 8-6 win over tenth-seeded Epping before hosting Sunapee and losing 3-0.
In the Epping game, the lead changed hands just about every inning up to and including the fifth. Epping was up 2-0 in the first inning, Gorham tied it up in the bottom half. Later the visitors scored two to take a 4-2 lead, but in bottom of that inning the Huskies scored once, trailing 4-3. But in the next inning Gorham took a 5-4 lead only to have the Blue Devils score a couple to take another one-run lead at 6-5. Not to be outdone, the Huskies scored two to lead 7-6, and then added another run for some breathing room and an 8-6 lead, which they held on to for the win and a chance to play in the semi-finals in Laconia.
Sunapee scored three runs in the first inning, but Gorham threatened in the bottom half of that inning, with two men on and one out, but could not capitalize. Pitching was dominant from there on out as both teams remained scoreless for the remainder of the game. The Huskies went down 1-2-3, from inning 2 to 6, with the exception when a runner was caught trying to steal a base. It ended like it started out with a threat in the final frame, with two on and two out, before the final out ended a very successful season.
In speaking to the semi-final loss, Coach Pete Girouard said, “It seemed the kids were a little tight early on, gave up those three runs in the first inning, managed to start a min-rally in the bottom half of that inning but could not capitalize. Both teams played excellent defense, especially Sunapee, with a couple of highlight reel catches, both off the bat of Landyn Croteau, to stop potential scoring threats. We kept fighting but couldn’t plate any runs. Of special note, Isaac Langlois played stellar defense at third.”
Girouard had some very high praise for his team, not only in the playoffs, but for the fine season they had, saying, “The team really came together this year, going 14-1 in regular season play, (15-2 overall) including an amazing three no-hitters, one featuring a combined one by Cody Lemieux-Thibodeau and Jack Saladino, one by Landyn Croteau and one by Chase Carder, which featured one walk away from a perfect game. This really was a great group of kids, not only with their baseball skills but effort, character and attitude. We will certainly miss our seniors, Lex Mayerson, Dawson Steady and Cody Pike. Thanks to all who made this season such a special one.”
If it’s any consolation, Sunapee went on to capture the D4 Championship with a convincing 10-0 win over Newmarket.
Berlin ousted in semis
At the same time, the Berlin Mountaineers, 12-4 in regular season play, and fourth in Division 3, cruised in the first two rounds, at home, beating Winnisquam 10-0 and Conant 11-1, utilizing the 10-run, mercy rule in both games.
Then it was on to Laconia to play top-seeded Monadnock, a game that saw them best BHS 9-5. Berlin had an early 2-0 lead but the defending champs Husky squad went on to outscore the Mountaineers 9-3, to advance to the finals where they had little trouble defeating Interlakes 11-2.
“Obviously the goal from day one was a championship. This group did everything in their power to make that goal a reality,” said Coach Dan Makin. “Today, Monadnock was the better team. They are undefeated and defending champs for a reason. That said, we have nothing to hang our heads about. We scored more runs against Monadnock than anyone else has all season and even took an early lead. I am very proud of our effort today, but sometimes you’re best isn’t enough, and that’s OK. The fact that these young men wore their hearts on their sleeves for 19 games and gave me every ounce of energy they had, says a lot about this group and specifically our senior leaders. I am going to miss going into battle with Jake Mercier, Carter Poulin, Kam Huntoon, Griffin Melanson and Ben Estrella. We wish them the best of luck moving forward and hope to keep this momentum looking ahead to 2023.”
Berlin softball team Cinderella run ends
And finally, the Berlin High School softball team, 10-6 in the regular season, had a Cinderella of a time in D3 playoff action. At the 11th seed they defeated two teams above them, the first a 7-2 win over sixth-seeded Conant, and the upset of the year, a 13-9 win over third seed Newfound. Newfound had soundly defeated BHS two times during the regular season, so that win was particularly satisfying for the locals. Next was the semifinal game against second seed Campbell and they stopped the Mountaineer’s playoff run with a 13-5 win. Campbell then lost to the top seed, Prospect Mt., 4-2 in the finals.
Veteran Coach Rollie Poirier’s comments on the season and the playoffs were as follows: “Our loss to Campbell showed we are a #11 seed. Most likely we could have played our best and not be guaranteed of a win. Even though we did not have a dominant pitcher, I was pleased how my pitchers performed in the playoffs. Beating Conant after a three-hour-and-10-minute bus ride was awesome and it carried over into the Newfound game a few days later.”
He went on to say, “We had production from top to bottom, offensively, as well as defensively and it was a great ride. Numerous other teams were pulling for us to continue with the upsets but it wasn’t meant to be. The two best teams are in the finals but a #11 teams against the No.1 team would have been special. My thanks go out to seniors Jillian Hallee, Kaedynce Boucher and Kyleigh Lang for their contributions to the program over the years-they will be missed.”
So the 2021-22 high school sports seasons are complete but summer ball is not over yet. This sports fan (and writer) has been to a number of farm league, Cal Ripken baseball, and girls’ youth softball games throughout the past month, to watch lots of kids play ball, mainly grandchildren, a grand-nephew. Cal Ripken major league local playoffs finished yesterday, with both district play slated to begin shortly in both minor and major leagues, and the adult co-ed softball and men’s softball has begun regular season play. Probably there is some American Legion and Babe Ruth Baseball action beginning soon to. Contact the Berlin Recreation for information on those programs.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Former Sun sports writer Steve Enman assures his readers that he is not coming out of retirement, but just helping out until a permanent replacement is found.
