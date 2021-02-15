To the editor:
Quotes from Joe Biden:
No. 1: “You can’t (legislate) by executive order unless you are a dictator.”
No. 2: "Only a dictator legislates through executive orders.”
In the early weeks of their administrations, Donald J. Trump issued five executive orders, proclamations and memorandums. Barack Obama issued five. George W. Bush issued zero. Bill Clinton issued zero. But to advance his socialist agenda, Joe Biden issued a total of 43!
Biden did this in spite of the fact that he has said, “We are a democracy. We need consensus.” But there is no consensus in executive orders. Executive orders bypass consensus.
The National Socialist German Workers’ (Nazi) Party. The Socialist Democrat Party of the United States of America. What’s the difference?
Who is the Fuehrer now??
Vaughn Roy
Berlin
