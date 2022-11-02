When you vote, remember: a vote for Hassan, Kuster, or Pappas is a vote for Biden, Pelosi and Schumer, their political bosses. You would be voting your approval for:
Raging inflation.
A COVID-19 response debacle that has set back children’s education years.
A crisis at our Southern border, which includes a resulting record number of American drug overdose deaths.
A climate change crisis scam, and a brain dead energy policy, that includes the sucking of oil from our strategic reserves to help fight the high gas prices that they created. How about home heating oil and utility bills?
College loan forgiveness, costing $400,000,000 or more, and helping only a small, liberal, segment of Americans.
Attacks on progress made in women’s sports under Title IX legislation.
Over $700,000,000 Inflation Reduction Act that won’t reduce inflation.
Tacit support for defunding the police, Black Lives Matter, cancel and woke cultures, crime running rampant in major Democrat-run cities, the idea that parents have no right to be involved in deciding what their children are to be taught, and more.
You would also be voting for a guy who said that no American making under $400,000 a year is going to pay a penny more in income taxes to support his multi-trillion dollar, liberal, socialist, Democrat agenda, and then makes us pay with inflation.
A president who couldn’t pass a cognitive test, if he dared to take one.
Do you really want more of that? Is this the America you vote for?
