To the editor:
Once again, the Bosens — plural this time — cherry pick information in an attempt to satisfy their socialist ideology. To begin, they laud Anthony Fauci for his leadership during the COVID crisis, when the truth is, Dr. Fauci pandered to the Chinese, the World Health Organization, to our socialist president who took him on as an advisor, and to the Democrat party, who, instead of taking the virus seriously, tried to use it as a political weapon against our former President, sacrificing the welfare of the American people in the process.
The Bosens failed to mention that Dr. Fauci had intimate contact with the Chinese Medical establishment and the Wuhan lab. Fauci knew what kinds of activities were taking place at that lab, and the dangers that those activities posed.
Yet, he failed to lead the effort to look into the potential of the virus being born in Wuhan, even after Chinese scientists working at that lab warned of a pending disaster. The Bosens praise Fauci for “following the science,” but they fail to mention that the so called “science” that he was following, and still is, is the “political science” of the situation. It is extremely unfortunate that, in his position, Anthony Fauci turned out to be a follower, and not a leader.
The Bosens go on to applaud the Constitution for not allowing one the free choice to kill his neighbors by not wearing a mask, but fail to mention that the government does allow for the slaughter of hundreds of thousands of unborn human beings a year through abortion. Kinda makes the mask thing pale in comparison to the 60,000,000 innocent unborn slaughtered since Roe vs. Wade, doesn’t it?
They try to blame our former President for delayed PPE distribution, when the truth is that the financing to keep PPE stockpiles at necessary levels was cut from the federal budget by Barack Obama. They fail to mention how the Democrat Party leadership tried to block every move our former president tried to take. They try to blame vaccine distribution on our former president, when the truth is that our former President is responsible for us having a vaccine in record time. In the past, some vaccines have taken up to 10 years to become widely available, 3 or 4 years is not uncommon.
The Bosens also arrogantly declare every scientific study in which they believe to be “true” science, and every one that they don’t believe to be pseudo-science. I’m not sure what qualifications the Bosens have that allows them the ability to decide which is which, except the ability to have an opinion, just like everyone else.
And then there is the Bosens’ “Pandemic of Ignorance.” Not only do they list a litany of characteristics that, in their opinion, determine ignorance, they go on to tell you who qualifies! Unlike a true pandemic that knows no bounds, the Bosen Pandemic of Ignorance has boundaries, and is limited to people who they call fascists, even though they don’t have a clue as to what that word actually means or how it applies. Basically, the word “fascist” is the Bosens’ “bigot word” for people who do not agree with them.
Vaughn Roy
Berlin
