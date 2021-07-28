To the editor,
In a recent letter to the editor, I stated that I did now know what qualifications the Bosens have that allows them the ability to decide which scientific papers are “true science,” and which are “pseudo science.” That was not a question, but the Bosens decided to respond with what they see as their qualifications. And I still don’t know!
Apparently, Mrs. Bosen has years of experience as an RN, has given COVID-19 shots to inmates at a federal prison, and worked at two hospitals. The hospitals are: Stanford, known mostly as a medical and surgical facility, and Tuffs, known for quality care for heart disease and stroke patients. Apparently, the Bosens feel that, because these facilities are fairly highly ranked, just working there qualifies her to make the above analyses. Truth is, while these facilities are well known for their expertise in the fields in which they specialize, they are outranked by a total of 43 other medical facilities in the USA.
Also, there are about 3.8 million RNs in the USA, many whom have years of experience (my wife has over 50), and many who have given their share of the billions of shots administered in the USA each year, over 300 million of which have been for COVID-19. That being said, does being an RN — does sticking a needle in an arm — qualify one to do unbiased analyses of scientific papers and determine which are credible and which are not? Does just working at a hospital? Are those people who have worked, or are working, at those 43 other higher ranked facilities even more qualified than Mrs. Bosen? Does being an RN also qualify the other 3,799,999 RN’s? I think not.
Mr. Bosen has an MBA from UMass-Amherst, which is ranked as the No. 1 party school in Mass., with the nickname “ZooMass,” and where students celebrate “Thirsty Thursdays.”
All that aside, does having a master’s degree in business administration qualify one to do those same scientific analyses? Sixteen million people in the USA hold masters degrees. Do they also qualify? If Mr. Bosen does, they should too, shouldn’t they? And taking a course in epidemiology no more makes one an epidemiologist than taking a course in algebra makes one a mathematician, or changing the oil in an engine makes one a mechanic, or changing a light bulb makes one an electrician.
To quote Alexander Pope, “A little knowledge (learning) is a dangerous thing.”
I stand by my previous statement. While the Bosens education and work experiences are credible, they do not qualify them to make in-depth, unbiased analyses of scientific studies — especially the unbiased part. They are only qualified, and have the right, to have their own opinion, just like the other 330 million Americans. And that is what you are getting.
And I used the word “arrogant” with purpose. I invite you to Google it.
Vaughn Roy
Berlin
