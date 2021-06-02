To the editor:
President Joe Biden has made it clear that he wants the United States to transition to a more forward-thinking, climate-conscious future. His American Jobs Plan includes funding for clean energy projects that can reenergize and reinvent our power infrastructure, helping to protect the environment—and most importantly, create jobs.
As the world begins to wane its dependence on fossil fuels, we will need to diversify our energy options. Clean energy derives power from more environmentally friendly sources than oil and gas, such as solar, wind, or hydropower. This puts us in a better position to reach low carbon goals and improves the accessibility of energy for years to come. It is critical that we invest in projects that can help achieve a low-carbon energy future and create infrastructure and jobs for the long term.
Clean energy projects can also bring a host of economic benefits to New Hampshire. Beyond the thousands of jobs offered by these initiatives, they are a boon to surrounding locales, generating cash flow in communities, and supporting local businesses, restaurants, and hotels. They can be the catalyst that sparks New Hampshire’s rebound from the pandemic.
Biden’s climate agenda means that green infrastructure is the future. New Hampshire should get in early and invest in clean energy projects—they can be the key to New Hampshire’s future as a green energy leader.
Tracy Rhodes
Berlin
