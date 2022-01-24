To the editor:
The assertions in Vaughn Roy’s letter to the editor of January 20, 2022, entitled, “Democrats Want Taxpayers to Pay for Student Loans,” are false. He states that such a provision is contained in “the COVID Relief and Build Back Better bills.” Not true. Neither bill addresses student loan debt.
There is a bill on file by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D- Mass.), however, that would tax the super wealthy who received enormous tax windfalls under the Trump Tax Plan, applying those restored revenues to cancel student debt.
That bill primarily affects those making over $10 million a year. A more appropriate headline would be, “Democrats Want Tax Cheats and Robber Barons to Pay for Student Loans.”
Roy also states that Democrats favor paying off college loans only, to the detriment of those who chose a trade school education. False.
As virtually every Democratic presidential candidate said in their New Hampshire Primary campaign a mere two years ago, any college debt relief would also be available to those who had a trade school education. That is Sen. Warren’s position. In fact, presidential candidate Warren presented her plan right here at Berlin City Hall and underscored all this.
The point of this policy is, at the very least, to expand free public education from elementary and secondary levels right up to the college level. It used to be that way in several states, including neighboring Massachusetts.
As a Massachusetts resident in the 70’s, I received a free graduate school education. Massachusetts did well by that policy for my generation, as we emerged with our degrees unsaddled by debt. Because of our advanced educations, we made significantly higher incomes, fueling the Massachusetts economy and paying that benefit back multiple times in state taxes within a few years, rather than having to struggle to boost a bank’s profit for the first half of our careers.
Every New Hampshire resident south of Concord knows the value of the Massachusetts economy firsthand. They all either work in it or reap its excess rewards as part of the greater Boston metropolitan area. Meanwhile, they send Republicans to the New Hampshire state house who refuse to extend a decent helping hand to New Hampshire students.
Roy falsely faults Democrats for the high cost of higher education, but as anyone can see who looks it up, historically Republican New Hampshire has the highest public college tuition in the country, while historically Democratic Massachusetts provides a higher-ranked public college education for thousands less. And that trend is evident throughout the country wherever you compare college costs between Red and Blue states. I rest my case.
Theodore Bosen
Berlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.