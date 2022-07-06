On the cover of the June 30 issue of The Berlin Sun is a huge picture and story depicting Gov. Chris Sununu signing the “Buy America” bill, which promotes the use of New Hampshire steel in state projects.
It was signed at Capone Iron Works in Berlin. Sununu, who had nothing to do with the bill before singing it, was there to bask in the credit sunshine.
The one notable absence, however, was the actual primary sponsor of the bill, Dr. Tom Sherman, Democratic state senator from Rye and Democratic challenger to Sununu for governor this November.
Mr. Capone, asked why Sherman was not invited, replied that he wanted to keep it local (as if Sununu were merely his invited guest).
It had been plenty local, in fact, to Sherman’s own senate district in the sense that he had initiated the bill primarily to benefit his constituent, Novel Iron Works, in Greenland.
There is no question that, had Sununu signed the bill at Novel Iron Works instead of at Capone, Sherman would have been in the picture on the front page, getting the bulk of the credit for his hard work in shepherding this bipartisan bill through the Legislature.
However, that is how our governor operates. Nobody’s going to horn in on a “live shot” that Sununu can steal for himself, and if it takes a three-hour drive with his entourage to leave the good doctor behind in the dust, so be it.
Sorry, Dr. Sherman, but you are never going to get attention for anything you have done as long as Sununu is calling the shots. You may want to consider simply crashing his next live shot, or voters won’t learn they actually have a grown-up to choose for governor this time around.
