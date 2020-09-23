To the editor:
At last week’s final session of the New Hampshire House in a UNH auditorium, 27 legislators refused to abide by House COVID-19 precautions of six-foot social distancing and a mask, a mandate required by the governor for all large indoor gatherings.
As a result, these “legislators” could not be permitted onto the floor with their colleagues. They were, however, allowed in the gallery from which they were permitted to cast votes.
While there, several drank beer in violation of UNH on-campus rules, often heckled those on the floor, and repeatedly flipped them the bird. Every one of them was a Republican. One was even from the Coos delegation.
Did the GOP leadership rein them in and call upon them to abide by the law while in session? No!
Did their party’s leadership chastise them for bringing alcoholic beverages on into a public arena where any student could have been in attendance? No!
Did their party at least encourage them to conduct themselves with civility while engaged in the people’s business? Not a chance!
Why? Because this is who they are now. It is what they have become.
If you vote for House Republicans again this election day, you are giving them your endorsement to continue as lawbreakers, disease spreaders and uncivil hooligans. (Remember, a rep’s title is supposed to be “The Honorable!”)
As an active Democrat in Coos County for over six years now, involved in both recruiting and promoting candidates, I can assure Coos voters that we do not, and will not, promote candidates who openly break the law during a legislative session, ignore public health, display a double standard to our youth or act like clowns.
This election, we can boast of a slate of excellent civic-minded candidates who are dedicated to bringing resources to the North Country and to making us proud of our vote.
Among them are two young people, so rare to have volunteer from such a distance as ours, Gregor Stocks in House District 7 and Eamon Kelley in House District 3. They represent the future of our party. They will fight for the rejuvenation of our education system and our economy.
Gregor, a software engineer, plans to apply his expertise to bring universal broadband to our rural areas, enabling state-of-the-art educational opportunities and business incentives for the region.
Eamon, an executive in his family’s sawmill business, a constellation in the Coos firmament for decades, intends to apply his business experience, together with his vast knowledge of the greater Coos community, to lead state government into partnering with us to rejuvenate our infrastructure and economy, attracting the good jobs that will keep our young people here and thriving.
It’s past time to dump the hooligans. Vote to make us proud again. Vote Democrat in Coos on Nov. 3.
Theodore Bosen
Berlin
