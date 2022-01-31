To the editor:
Fact checking Ted Miller’s letter of Jan. 27 is easy. Miller questioned the integrity of the 2020 election because of its use of early and mail-in voting, but the U.S. Election Infrastructure Government Coordinating Council stated on Nov. 12, 2020, “The Nov. 3 election was the most secure in American history.”
After which Donald Trump fired Christopher Krebs, the head of the team, because Trump can’t handle the truth. Remarkably, in 2016, 21 percent of voters also mailed in their ballots, including the entire Trump family (as they always do), while 19 percent voted in person prior to Election Day. Miller failed to complain about the integrity of that election because his candidate won.
Miller stated that, under Joe Biden, the U.S. is no longer energy independent and that Biden asked Saudi Arabia for oil. False again. The U.S. has been an oil exporter for years, but OPEC is still able to restrict their output enough to set global prices in order to price-gouge. Biden merely asked them to increase their production to what it had been, but this president is not “in their pocket,” like Trump was, so they declined.
Miller said gas prices are 50 percent higher under Biden and slated to go up. Actually, in the U.S. gas is 36 percent higher since January 2021, but almost double that in much of Europe, because Biden released reserves to bring the average price down here. Meanwhile, the U.S. Energy Information Administration projects that gas prices will fall to $2.80 by 2023.
Miller stated that we left $850 billion dollars of military equipment in Afghanistan. Five Pinnochios! Even Trump stated at one of his super-spreader rallies that it was only $85 billion.
The Pentagon responded that Trump’s amount is more than all the money ever spent on military equipment, maintenance, and training in Afghanistan since 2001, and that most of the equipment ever sent there had long since been used up and junked by the time of the pullout. Anything still operational got removed or demobilized before that last troops left. Anthony Cordesman of the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a former U.S. intelligence official, stated that whatever remains is inoperable without U.S. training, maintenance, and supply chain support.
Miller stated that Democrats surrendered Afghanistan. False. Trump negotiated the pullout from Afghanistan with the Taliban, inviting them to Camp David. In his February 2020 agreement, he pledged to withdraw troops immediately by one third, then proportionately until fully withdrawn by May of 2021.
Biden had to re-negotiate a postponement of the final pullout to August in order to avoid a disaster, having been left with a mere 2500 troops. Trump did his best to set up Biden, but in the greatest post-war rescue of civilians ever, Biden airlifted over 130,000 to U.S. bases to undergo the VISA process that had been intentionally stymied by Trump.
Moreover, the terrorists that blew up 150 civilians and 13 American troops, “ISIS-K,” grew to prominence with a massive influx of former Taliban warriors in response to the Trump-Taliban pullout agreement, which they vehemently opposed. Remember ISIS? The jihadist group Trump claimed he eliminated? He didn’t, but his negligence caused them to re-organize with Taliban defectors who then killed our troops.
Miller also stated that southern border crossings skyrocketed to 2 million last year. False. The Department of Homeland Security data, reported by the non-partisan think tank, Migration Policy Institute, demonstrates that there were 2 million “encounters,” at the border last year, not “individuals,” because more than ever are being immediately deported under the COVID emergency policy, but most keep trying so they are counted multiple times. MPI stated that no more than 540,000 “individuals” actually entered the U.S. last year, 38 percent of whom were not even from the southern border. That’s no more than 20 years ago.
MPI noted that border agents have doubled, security is better than ever, and few now enter undetected. They also stated that the high number of fentanyl seizures at the southern border is proof of that and that far less fentanyl is getting through than in the Trump era.
For those, like Trump, whose politics are based upon lies, truth is like kryptonite. Be forearmed. Learn the truth.
Theodore Bosen
Berlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.