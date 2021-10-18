To the editor:
Berlin municipal elections are Tuesday, Nov. 2. When you go to the polls, you’ll vote for four city council members. Please consider Timothy Donovan for one of your votes.
Tim has a great vision for Berlin’s future. He is passionate about re-enacting the Neighborhoods Revitalization Project he originally commissioned back in 1995, to help address the housing and taxation needs of the city.
Years ago, Tim worked with Ray Burton to modernize Berlin Municipal Airport. Tim recognizes the importance of re-modernizing the Berlin Municipal Airport as a big economic driver in the future.
Tim will work hard to attract businesses to Berlin and grow the economy. Tim Donovan for Berlin City Council.
Sen. Erin Hennessey
Littleton
