To the editor:
I am responding to Paul Coulombe, a self proclaimed expert as a "former science teacher" that a local establishment, the Berlin Market Place, is not following safety measures against the Chinese coronavirus.
I respectfully object and call him out as an expert on his opinion.
Let me be clear, which he has not been, I am a Trump supporter who believes that we have met the objectives of government to flatten the curve.
To date, there have been only two cases documented in Coos County! It is my opinion that this virus has already passed through our area!
Mr. Coulombe does not state his objectives or opinions as they may reflect an attempt to destroy our economy solely to get rid of Trump!
If I were the mayor, who is currently a Democrat hoping to destroy our economy, I would be pressuring our governor to allow Coos County to get back to normal.
Data and statistics do not support keeping up the shutdown! Unfortunately, this has become a political battle which I have also criticized Gov. Sununu!
Berlin Market Place has done everything to ensure your safety, and Mr. Coulombe's assertion is political and idiotic, and if he is a former science teacher, is proof positive that our kids know nothing of real science!
Our businesses need to reopen and get our economy rolling again!
I call on our mayor to contact our governor to insist he let Coos County get back to normal!
Ronald Demers
Berlin
