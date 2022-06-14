1) "People who work in public education understand that these tests don't measure the many attributes we all want our children to acquire."
Standardized testing does not check for character, work ethic, or many other personal values, because imparting values is *not* among the proper functions of a school -- especially one operated by a government. Testing *does* check the subjects that schools *are* supposed to teach, and to describe Berlin's results as adequate requires either a large grain of salt or a vested interest in the system rather than in the students.
2) "Nearly 17 percent of Berlin residents live in poverty... 45 percent of our students are eligible for free or reduced lunch... Median family income, according to research, is a strong predictor of SAT results."
In one breath, Mr. Morin blames poor school performance on Berlin's poverty, then in the next breath demands that we pay even more. Where is this extra money going to come from? We already suffer under one of the highest property tax rates in the state, with more of that money going to the school district than to all other City departments *combined*. The schools should find a way to tighten their belts, exactly as we taxpayers must tighten ours.
3) Without evidence, Mr. Morin presumes my hostility to "public education". Instead, my contention has always been that government is the worst possible provider of this essential service.
Split them off into a wholly separate entity, or several, and let them operate freely in the market exactly like any other business. If they are in fact performing as wonderfully as he claims, they should *thrive* without all the restrictions that come with being an organ of the State.
